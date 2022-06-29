The Spirit of America festival plans to deliver family fun and fireworks, and it's among several events planned in north Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The Kiwanis Club of Decatur is organizing craft vendors, food trucks and a children's play area for Monday's Spirit of America festival. Those activities begin at noon at Point Mallard Park. Club member Kent Lawrence said the inflatable playground closes at 8 p.m. while the food trucks stop serving at 9. He said the club is renting 10 inflatables for a children’s play area.
The club is raising money for its projects with fees from the vendors and food trucks, and a $10 all-day admission wristband for the kid’s inflatable playground.
The Spirit fireworks show at Point Mallard begins at 9 p.m. Monday.
“We’ll be shooting 3-inch up to 6-inch shells,” said Lynn Broad of Pyro Shows Inc., which is coordinating the fireworks. “It’s one of the larger shows in north Alabama.”
Here are other celebrations planned locally.
---
Red, White & Bulls
The Fourth of July celebrations will kick off locally with fireworks at No Fences Cowboy Church's Red, White & Bulls event Friday. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the bull riding will start at 7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs will be available. 3544 West Lacon Road, Falkville.
---
The 16th Annual Elk River Boat Party
Mike and Bridgett Jackson will be hosting their 16th boat party on Saturday, from 3-7 p.m. Kozmic Mama will be playing a variety of original and cover songs ranging from classic soul to rock. Around 250-350 boats attend annually, depending on weather. This year, the Jacksons asked attendees to memorialize friend Adam Moon by flying the flags of his favorite teams — the Atlanta Braves, Auburn, Texas Longhorns and New Orleans Saints — on their boats. The Alabama Marine Police and a rescue squad will be in attendance to ensure everyone’s safety. Kids are welcome to ski board and tube.
Directions: The only way to get to the party is by boat, and the directions are as follows: From the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
---
Food Trucks & Fireworks
The fourth annual fireworks display in Elkmont will be Saturday, 6-9 p.m., at 25630 Evans Ave., Elkmont. Festivities include food trucks, inflatables and a fireworks show. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket and outdoor games.
---
Fireworks
Wheeler Lake KOA's festivities on Saturday will begin at 11 a.m. and culminate with fireworks at dark. The pre-Independence Day celebration also will feature food and live bands. Admission to the event at 44 County Road 443 in Hillsboro is $6 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 3 and younger.
---
WestFest
The second annual WestFest will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Hartselle Baptist Church, 1640 Main St. West, Hartselle. There will be live music, hot air balloon rides, food trucks and a children’s zone. The public is welcome.
---
Freedom Fest
A BBQ cookoff, inflatables and fireworks await visitors to Freedom Fest in Moulton on Sunday. The free fun will begin at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist, 11450 Alabama 33.
---
Independence Day at Toyota Field
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will kick off Independence Day weekend on Saturday with a Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field in Madison. Festivities include music by Zydeco Band at 4:30 p.m. and the Pat Jamar Band at 7 p.m., crawfish, hot dog and watermelon eating contests, sack races, cornhole, volleyball, inflatables and fireworks at 9 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Admission is $15, crawfish is $20.
On Monday, the Trash Pandas will wear special patriotic jerseys for the game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at 6:35 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.
---
Bay Village Fireworks
The seventh annual Bay Village Fireworks Show in Limestone County will be Saturday at sunset, weather permitting. The 20-minute show will be viewable from Lucy’s Barge, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens, or from a boat on the Tennessee River.
---
Red, White & Boom
Fireworks will light up the sky over Athens during Red, White & Boom: Let Freedom Ring on Monday. The show, which will start around 8:30 p.m., will be viewable from Central Church of Christ, Cultivate Church, Athens Middle School, Athens High School, Athens SportsPlex and Swan Creek Park. Organizers advised spectators to arrive 30 minutes early in order to find a parking space and to bring a chair or blanket. Tune into 96.5 FM or 105.1 FM to hear patriotic music.
