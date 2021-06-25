Organizers have firmed up plans for next weekend's Spirit of America Festival, promising an atmosphere similar to a fair that includes a lineup of arts and crafts, petting zoo, food vendors, live music and a fireworks finale.
The event is scheduled at Point Mallard Park on July 3 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 4 from noon-9:15 p.m.
The 54th edition of the festival will have one departure from most years in that no awards ceremonies will take place. Donna Whitten, festival president, said the committee canceled awards ceremonies this year to protect the health of older military veterans and others that participate.
"We didn't have the awards ceremony because of COVID," she said. "I'm hoping (awards will come back next year)."
The fireworks are set to launch at 9 p.m. July 4 and last about 15 minutes.
"We'll always do the fireworks; we have a standing booked date for July 4 (yearly)," Whitten said. "They get bigger and better every year."
The fireworks program will be choreographed to music. Pyro Shows of Adamsville is handling the festival's fireworks for the fourth time, and the company's general manager, Danny Turner, said the show’s soundtrack will be the highlight of this year’s event. Those viewing outside the park can tune into WDRM 102.1 FM to hear the music accompanying the fireworks and get the show's full experience.
This year's festival will begin with the traditional children's bike parade at 10 a.m. July 3 as participants pedal from the T.C. Almon Recreation Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex. Registration for the parade opens at 9 a.m. and is required but free.
Festival organizers said events the remainder of July 3 and the afternoon of July 4 will include trackless train rides, carnival games, face painting and a plethora of foods from funnel cakes to shrimp to kettle corn. Organizers say a number of arts and crafts vendors will also be present throughout both days of the event.
Point Mallard Park will open its Spirit of America Field at 3 p.m. July 4 to allow festivalgoers to find a viewing location for the fireworks. At 4 p.m., musician Zoe Burdett will perform onstage at the field to begin the festival's entertainment block, followed by musician Erica Moyers at 5 p.m., Christian band Xtreme Faith at 6 p.m. and family comedy group Austin & Leb Presents at 7:30 p.m.
NARCOG Transit will offer shuttle rides to Point Mallard Park from 6-11 p.m. on July 4. Riders have the option of either purchasing a wristband for $2 that allows unlimited rides to and from the park or $1 for individual one-way rides. Pickup locations are planned at the General Electric plant at 2328 Point Mallard Drive S.E. and the Princess Theatre at 122 Second Ave. N.E. Riders are required to wear masks and physically distance per Federal Transit Administration policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.