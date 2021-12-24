From the back of the barbershop, Cody Shackelford, clad in a festive green turtleneck, watched as children walked through the door, where a decorated tree, holiday music and dozens of gifts awaited them.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a while now,” Shackelford said of the community Christmas outreach event he coordinated on Sunday.
For two weeks, the 23-year-old Decatur man worked to bring the event to fruition. He bought, collected and wrapped dozens of gifts for the community’s children, adorned his barbershop with Christmas decorations, arranged refreshments and convinced a friend to play Santa Claus.
“I was up here until midnight on Saturday night with my mama, aunt, uncle and cousin, wrapping gifts, decorating the tree and getting everything ready for the kids,” Shackelford said. “Seeing the looks on their faces has made everything worth it.”
Shackelford represents one of the community’s hundreds of individuals who helped provide Christmas presents for thousands of needy individuals in north Alabama.
Think of them as Santa’s helpers.
The toy giveaway marks Shackelford’s latest outreach event. He distributed Thanksgiving dinner to families in 2020 and bought bicycles for children at a football camp during the summer.
“I just like helping people. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” said Shackelford, a Decatur native and graduate of Austin High School. “I’m not the richest guy, but I have enough where I can help others. I just want to use what God blessed me with and help my community.”
As Shackelford greeted guests to his Xclusive Cutz barbershop in Southwest Decatur, his mother, Stefanie Johnson, watched with pride.
“I’m so proud of him. He’s my only child and I never wanted him to be selfish or to look down on people who might not have what he has,” Johnson said. “I always tried to teach him, if you give, it will come back to you. He has taken that lesson and made it his life’s mission.”
Shackelford’s giving spirit appeared early in his childhood. Johnson remembers when Shackelford, as a child, walked past a woman veteran sitting in a wheelchair and asking for money outside of Walmart.
“He asked if he could give her his allowance. But he was also worried about what she would use it for. I told him, ‘You don’t worry about that. If you give out of the goodness of your heart, the Lord will bless you,’” Johnson said.
For the gift giveaway, Shackelford set no financial restrictions on who could receive assistance.
“I know there are some people out there who aren’t as fortunate as others and a lot of times people don’t like asking for help. I didn’t want to single anybody out as needing help, so I just told everybody to come so maybe they’d feel more comfortable. I wanted everyone to feel welcome here,” Shackelford said.
More than 50 children attended the event on Sunday. Shackelford planned on distributing the remaining unclaimed presents to area churches and organizations.
“I’ve been amazed by how many donations we received. Really, there were too many gifts to count. I bought a lot of gifts to start out with and then I received so many donations. People have been so giving and so generous. It says a lot about our community,” Shackelford said.
Along with the gifts, the celebration included free cookies, hot chocolate and a visit from a Black Santa Claus.
“It was important for me to have a Black Santa. It’s what I grew up with and what the kids need to see. They need a Santa that looks like them,” Shackelford said.
Shackelford plans on the holiday outreach event becoming an annual tradition and growing bigger and better every year.
“It’s been such a blessing to be able to do this,” he said. “I hope people see what I am doing and they get inspired to donate and to give back to the community and help others in some way. It doesn’t have to be necessarily at Christmas, but any time of the year. You don’t have to have a lot to be able to help someone else. We all need to do what we can to make our community better.”
