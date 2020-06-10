An attorney in a lawsuit against Wayne Farms said policies at its Decatur facilities harmed workers with disabilities needing medical absences, but a company official questioned the "merit" of the case when its settlement was announced Tuesday.
The Southern Poverty Law Center and the poultry producer reached a $300,000 settlement on behalf of three people who worked in its Decatur operations and alleged disability discrimination on the job
The SPLC's lawsuit charged that the company’s Decatur facilities maintained an inflexible attendance policy that led to employees with disabilities being fired after taking time off work to see a doctor, even when a doctor’s excuse was provided. Beginning in 2011, the SPLC reported the company on behalf of former employees to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The effort led to an investigation by the agency and an EEOC lawsuit in August 2016, and the SPLC intervened in the case on behalf of its clients.
These policies are a problem for employees with disabilities, said Sarah Rich, the SPLC’s senior staff attorney, and “we contend that they are illegal under the Americans with Disabilities Act, because it denies employees the reasonable accommodation of an absence from work, usually if not always unpaid, to deal with a disability without accruing ‘points’ on their record that get them closer to being fired.
“That’s not only unfair and unkind, we and the EEOC believe it’s illegal,” Rich said.
Wayne Farms has three facilities in Decatur and Trinity, employing about 1,800 people, according to spokesman Frank Singleton.
Jeremy Kilburn, Wayne Farms' vice president and general counsel, said the case involved a small portion of its workforce.
“After almost 10 years of aggressive investigation and costly litigation, a case where the EEOC and SPLC alleged a class of hundreds of victims ultimately came down to eight former employees,” he said. “The case was always without merit.”
The company said in a statement that an exhaustive effort by the SPLC and EEOC to generate interest and find “so-called victims” included paid advertising, targeted mailings and door-to-door leaflets.
“At facilities employing nearly 2,000 employees at any given time, with thousands of employees coming and going during that 10-year period, the fact that there were only eight individuals who felt they had been treated in an illegal manner bears out our contention from the outset that this case should never have been litigated,” Kilburn said.
Rich said that policies that punish employees when they need some time off to take care of themselves or their families encourage them to come to work sick and prevent them from caring for family members who need them.
“During this worldwide pandemic, we are seeing the harm that can cause,” she said. “If employees are too afraid of losing their jobs or losing a day’s wages to stay home when they are sick, they will come to work sick and potentially infect others.”
According to the lawsuit: Salvadora Roman, a 17-year veteran of the company was fired after developing carpal tunnel syndrome from a high-risk job on the debone line; Latonya Hodges, who suffered from asthma, was fired in the middle of an asthma attack, when she told supervisors that she needed to leave work to go to the emergency room; and Alma Allen, who suffers from diabetes, was fired after more than a decade at Wayne Farms during a period when she was working with her doctor to control her glucose and diabetes-related conditions.
The SPLC said the settlement on behalf of its clients was reached almost a year earlier, but a protective order prevented an announcement until a related case concluded. It includes a monetary award and the reinstatement of Allen to her job at the Decatur plant, where she continues to work. Rich said Roman has retired and Hodges has pursued other work.
The EEOC also recently settled its case against Wayne Farms. It said a two-year consent decree is now in place requiring Wayne Farms to change its attendance policy and retrain its human resources staff to implement the new policy, and to pay an additional $175,000 to people the EEOC represented.
Kilburn said that the settlement, which disputes liability and resolves the case on a compromised basis, requires “things that already had been done or that were already underway as a part of our ADA compliance efforts, and the company hopes that the former employees involved are satisfied with this outcome, and we wish them the best in the future.”
Rich said that if Wayne Farms’ “new policy does not adequately resolve the problems identified by our lawsuit, we are confident the federal district court will enforce the consent decree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.