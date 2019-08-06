A Decatur City Council split over whether to address priorities or seize an opportunity approved a historic preservation specialist position Monday.
The council voted 3-2 to create the position requested last month by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Councilmen Charles Kirby and Billy Jackson voted against the proposal because they feel the city should use its money on higher priorities.
Kirby said the council discussed as many as 19 needed positions at the beginning of this term, and the preservation specialist wasn't one of them. He also said there are numerous projects that shouldn’t be placed behind a position he feels will benefit only a small portion of the city.
“Parks and Rec has ballfields that have been on hold for 25 years,” Kirby said.
Jackson said he sees how the historic preservation specialist can help his district, especially Old Town, but he believes there are other positions that should have priority.
Jackson has been campaigning for years to hire a certified planner. He believes the city has suffered from the lack of this position in the last 15 years.
“If we had an endless pot of money, I would be for the (historic preservation specialist) position right now,” Jackson said. “But our money is limited.”
Commission Chairman John Godwin told the council in July that, after years of operating as an all-volunteer group, the HPC has benefited in the last 1½ years from a specialist that was funded by a grant, and they would like to make Caroline Swopes, who has held the position, full time.
Swopes has a doctorate and is knowledgeable in historic architecture and the rules of historic districts.
Council members Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard, who voted with Council President Paige Bibbee to approve the position, said they thought this was an “opportunity” to help the city.
“It’s an opportunity just like it would be if we had a project that would benefit downtown redevelopment,” Hill said.
Ard said he sees the position as an opportunity to help all of the city, not just the historic districts in districts 1 and 2.
“Just the other day, I was talking with Caroline and she said there are possibilities for grants that could benefit other districts with homes that are 50 years old or older,” Ard said.
Hill said she understands the city has other needs, including a marketing/public relations position.
Kirby said the City Council could be setting itself up for a legal challenge because it looks as if they're creating the job for Swopes. However, Ard said he talked to Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin about making it a fair search.
“Caroline will have an opportunity for the job, but she would not be guaranteed it,” Ard said.
The position would be classified as a specialist with annual pay of $42,606 to $64,800.
The position will require a master’s degree in historic preservation, architectural history, archaeology or a closely related field, and three years of experience in historic preservation, or a bachelor’s degree in these fields with five years of experience.
Sandlin said the job requirements include the person serving as liaison between the city and the Historic Preservation Commission in performing work to meet the requirements of the Certified Local Government program and managing historic preservation projects and programs for the city.
The position would work closely with the Community Development, Planning, and Building Enforcement departments in enforcement of historic district regulations.
The position will be in Community Development under Allen Stover so the specialist can help the department write grants. The pay is in the same salary steps as a grants administrator, Sandlin said.
