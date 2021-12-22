A split Decatur City Council chose UAH’s Daniel Boutwell as the new Environmental Services director, instead of the two internal candidates, to oversee the city’s garbage and debris pickup, leaf collection and the city garage.
In a straw vote, Council President Jacob Ladner and councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike said Monday they want to offer the job to Boutwell, who is director of the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s fleet, motor pool, trash and recycling services.
Councilmen Hunter Pepper and Billy Jackson said they want to promote Community Development Manager Allen Stover into the new director’s position.
Environmental Services Manager Reginald “Kip” Carter interviewed for the opening, pulled out of consideration and then renewed his candidacy, but was not chosen for the promotion. Carter has been running the department since September.
With the council majority supporting Boutwell, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said she will now enter into contract negotiations with the Guntersville resident. The advertised pay range is $70,854 to $107,813 annually.
The City Council also voted to approve the employment contract of Ta’Kisha Gholston as the new Municipal Court judge. Gholston will start Jan. 10 at an annual salary of $100,115. She fills the position left vacant with the Nov. 30 retirement of Judge Billy Cook.
The choice of Boutwell comes with the council seeking to replace Rickey Terry, who retired as director of Street and Environmental Services on Sept. 30. The Street division was moved under the Engineering division with his retirement. Sanitation and garage operations stayed in Environmental Services.
The council majority said they thought Boutwell did well in his interview with the City Council on Dec. 7. The Boaz native started out in retail, working for TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Walmart, and he said this taught him the importance of customer service.
Boutwell moved to UAH in April 2015 and, in his interview, he said his duties expanded and changed over the years. He called UAH a “small city” that operates on its own despite its Huntsville location. He now manages 52 state and 25 contract employees and a number of contract services employed by the university.
The university’s garbage pickup changed from being handled in house to using a contract company, Waste Management, and then going back again to mostly in-house pickup. Boutwell said he had to learn a lot about garbage pickup.
“Boutwell has experience in running what he called a small city,” Ladner said. “Mr. Boutwell has the most experience in daily operations as well as the overall formulation of a budget. I think the transition should be seamless.”
Pike and McMasters both said they thought Boutwell showed the leadership traits needed for the position. They said it’s good that he’s also familiar with Alabama Department of Environmental Management regulations.
Boutwell, 39, a self-described “gearhead,” talked about his love of cars. He also is a youth pastor.
“Boutwell displayed in-depth knowledge in both departments (sanitation and city garage),” Pike said.
Boutwell said in the interview he feels his biggest hurdle will be the transition into the new department, especially with two internal candidates up for the director’s position.
“It will take time to be included and get accepted,” Boutwell said. “But then after a while, when I sell myself, the employees will eventually come around.”
“There’s always a transition with every new department director,” McMasters said.
Pepper said in the meeting that he would prefer to promote Stover. After the meeting, he said he liked Boutwell but he would rather promote from within whenever possible.
Jackson, who did not attend Boutwell’s interview, said Boutwell’s resumé “just doesn’t add up” to fulfill the city’s needs.
“For our council members to call UAH a ‘small city’ and compare it with the city of Decatur, I thought that was ridiculous,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Stover was the best candidate because “it’s important that we hire someone from within who can do projects, do budgets and has experience in handling employees.”
However, Jackson said his preference is that Environmental Services remain under Morgan County Regional Landfill Director Wanda Tyler, as it was with Terry.
Jackson said Tyler has more experience in Sanitation than Terry did when he took over the division, and Jackson estimated that putting the division under Tyler and giving her a small raise for the additional duties would save the city $130,000 to $150,000 a year.
“He (Boutwell) isn’t coming here for $70,000 a year,” Jackson said. “This council is intent on building more and more government. This is creating more bureaucracy.”
