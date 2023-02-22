A split City Council is moving forward with the $170,100 purchase of property for a Decatur Youth Services center, and possibly as the site of a replacement for Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, instead of waiting to see if the city can get a different property for free.
The council majority of Kyle Pike, Carlton McMasters and President Jacob Ladner refused to table the proposed purchase of 6.12 acres on Memorial Drive Northwest from the Decatur Housing Authority and Decatur Housing Development, a nonprofit arm of the Housing Authority.
The three councilmen said they aren’t interested in the property at 13th Avenue and Sixth Street in Northwest Decatur even though Councilman Billy Jackson thinks they could get the property for free. They said this 1.6-acre property is too small for their plans.
Instead, the council voted at Monday’s meeting to authorize Mayor Tab Bowling to complete the purchase of the Memorial Drive property.
“There’s a lot we can do with the (Memorial Drive) property,” Pike said. “If we do it there across the street from Carrie Matthews, we can build a new facility and have a better product in the end.”
DYS has been spread across six sites since Carrie Matthews Recreation Center closed three years ago because of foundation problems.
The city originally gave the property on Sixth Street, between 12th and 13th avenues and adjacent to Sterrs Homes housing project, to the Housing Authority in 2010. The Housing Authority later returned a piece of the property at the corner of Sixth Street and 12th Avenue so the city could develop Rough Riders Park. The authority never used the remaining 1.6 acres.
Jackson, who voted against the purchase of the Memorial Drive property, said he believes the city could get the Housing Authority to return the 13th Avenue property. He pointed out the Housing Authority and the city have a history of swapping properties for free.
Jackson said the 13th Avenue property is in a better location than the Memorial Drive property because it’s closer to the Sterrs housing project, where many of the Youth Services students live.
“It’s within sight of Carrie Matthews, not even two blocks away,” Jackson said. “Why should we pay $170,000 when the Housing Authority is likely to give us good land back?”
Councilman Hunter Pepper moved to table the proposed purchase so the city could approach the Housing Authority about giving the 13th Avenue land back, but that motion failed 3-2.
Pepper then voted with Jackson against buying the Memorial Drive property. Pepper also cast the lone vote Monday against paying up to $888,774 to move famed Scottsboro Boys Judge James Horton’s home from Greenbrier to Decatur for use in conjunction with a planned civil rights museum.
“I agree with Mr. Jackson because that was a great opportunity to save $170,000,” Pepper said. “Now we’re wasting $170,000 plus over $888,000. That’s more than a $1 million we wasted Monday that could have been used in other ways in the city.”
McMasters said the 6.12-acre Memorial Drive property, located diagonally across the street from Carrie Matthews, better suits the city’s needs, especially since the city is buying it at appraised value.
“Buying this land for the appraised value is more than fair in this market,” McMasters said.
Ladner said he recently talked with DYS Director Brandon Watkins about the Memorial Drive property.
“He told me he liked the larger property,” Ladner said.
Watkins could not be reached Tuesday and did not attend Monday's council meeting.
Ladner said he met with Watkins and Jackson last year and looked at the 6.12 acres.
“We all agreed that it would work for DYS,” Ladner said. “And $170,100 is more than fair. It’s such a good property that even if we decide not to build the DYS facility there, it’s a good property to landbank.”
Jackson said he and Watkins recently looked at the 1.6 acres and they agreed the smaller property would work for Youth Services.
McMasters, Pike, Pepper and Bowling have said they favor demolishing Carrie Matthews and building a combined facility that would house both the main Youth Services center and a new recreation center. Ladner said he’s still undecided, although he doesn’t see spending roughly $5 million to repair the existing recreation center.
If they decide to build a combination DYS/Carrie Matthews, McMasters said, “the 1.6 acres isn’t big enough to do what we want.”
Jackson has argued that he and the community oppose demolishing Carrie Matthews because of its historic significance to the neighborhood. He said the 13th Avenue property would work for a new Youth Services center.
Pepper said he agrees that Carrie Matthews should be demolished because it would cost over $5 million to repair, but he disagrees with McMasters.
“I think we can put any type of small facility that we need on 1.6 acres,” Pepper said.
McMasters said he thinks 1.6 acres is not only too small for a recreation center, it’s also too small for just a Youth Services center.
The two Housing Authority boards voted earlier this month to authorize Director Taura Denmon to complete their side of the purchase agreement of the Memorial Drive property.
The city will put down $1,000 in earnest money and will have a 90-day due-diligence period to test the property, including to evaluate the soil and make sure it does not have the same problems that have caused Carrie Matthews’ foundation problems.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the 90-day period begins when both sides of the agreement sign the contract, which he thinks will be sometime this week.
