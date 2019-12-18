A Decatur City Council motion to go into executive session for a legal update failed this morning at a called meeting.
With Councilman Chuck Ard absent, a 2-2 vote meant the motion did not pass.
Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill voted for the motion. Councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby cast no votes.
Bibbee said she had scheduled the meeting to get an update from City Attorney Herman Marks and attorney Barney Lovelace, who is representing the city in a lawsuit over water quality filed by Tennessee Riverkeeper.
Jackson said he voted against the motion because he believed the executive session was to discuss the 3M testing of the properties at Brookhaven Middle School and the Aquadome "and there's not a lawsuit on this issue."
