The decade-old Spring Avenue Southwest widening project is only two to three weeks from completion, a city official said Wednesday.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said contractor SJ&L Construction of Springville, Tennessee, is finished with the main construction on the project.
The $11.7 million project widened Spring Avenue, from Cedar Lake to Day Road, with an additional center turn lane in some sections, and a shared-use trail, or bicycle path, on the west side.
“They won’t open all four lanes until they complete final inspection in two or three weeks,” Prewitt said.
Two lanes will be kept closed because the contractor is using them as staging areas while it adds final striping and completes other minor touch-up work, Prewitt said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city has been waiting on this project to be finished for more than a decade.
“They will finish at the speed of right,” Bowling said. “This project will open up the city for growth.”
Bowling said the project took a long time from idea to completion, but the opening up of Spring Avenue into a four-lane road comes at the right time.
“We’ll have the space for some of the 55,000 new residents that are coming to our region with the construction of Mazda Toyota, the Daikin expansion and the other new industries coming to the area,” Bowling said.
Eventually, officials hope to extend the widening project to U.S. 31.
Dewayne Hellums, head of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said widening the roughly 2 miles from Day Road, the southern point of the current project, east to U.S. 31 has been in the long-range plan since the Spring Avenue widening project became an idea in the 1990s. Spring Avenue turns into Austinville Flint Road at Day Road.
“It’s in the MPO’s five-year plan but it’s a visionary plan with no money or even an estimate on how much it would cost,” Hellums said. “Including it in the plan allows it to be done if money becomes available or the MPO members decide they want to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.