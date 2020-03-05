The Calhoun Community College Career Services team will host its Annual Spring Nursing Recruitment Fair from 9 until 11 a.m Monday in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus.
The recruitment fair is designed for students who plan to graduate this May, current nursing students, as well as pre-nursing students looking to enter the workforce soon.
The event is expected to draw a large number of area employers, and students will have the opportunity to practice fundamentals taught in their programs during the student-to-employer networking segment.
Students can also receive resume feedback from company representatives and possibly be interviewed on-site with those employers who are looking to fill positions.
Although it is a not a job fair, students should still come well prepared as nurses are in extreme high demand in north Alabama.
Huntsville Hospital, Cullman Regional Medical Center, North Alabama Medical Center, Home Instead Senior Care, The Sanctuary at the Woodlands and Athens Health and Rehab are scheduled to attend.
In conjunction with employers, a few area universities such as the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of Alabama, Jacksonville State University and Auburn University will be present to provide information regarding Bachelor of Science in nursing, Master of Science in nursing as well as other programs for students interested in furthering their nursing education.
To learn more information about the Spring Nursing Recruitment Fair, please contact Calhoun’s Career Services team at 256-306-2993 or at careerservices@calhoun.edu.
