Alabama's labor participation rate is the 48th lowest in the nation, a statistic that is contributing to a labor shortage and that state Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington speaking in Decatur on Monday said is attributable in part to COVID-19 deaths.
“There’s people out there that are still afraid of COVID,” Washington said. “A lot of people who died of COVID last year were in the workforce.”
As of Monday, according to Alabama Department of Public Health records, 15,981 Alabamians have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
Washington, the guest speaker at a meeting hosted by the Rotary Noon Club of Decatur, said the state's labor force participation rate is 56.6%, lower than the national average of 61.6%
He said other factors depressing the labor participation rate include an uptick in retirements and the need to care for family members, factors that also could be related to COVID.
“Retirement has increased this year in Alabama,” Washington said. “Also in households where two adults usually work, now one of them is having to stay home to take care of children or elderly residents while the other works.”
Washington said there was “no one silver bullet answer as to why people are not working.”
He also blamed the labor shortage on the state’s low wages.
“Southeastern states in general pay lower wages than other states,” Washington said. “If you look at states like Alabama, the Carolinas, and Mississippi, their (labor force participation rate) is lower than the national average of 61.6%.”
In Southeastern states, the percentage of people in the labor force ranges from a low of 55.8% in Mississippi to a high of 61.6% in Georgia. On average, Southeastern states have a labor force participation rate of 58.3%.
Alabama's unemployment rate — which is calculated based on those who have no job but are seeking one, not those who have dropped out of the labor force — was 3.1% in September. That was the lowest in the Southeast, with the next lowest being Georgia at 3.2% and the highest being Mississippi at 5.8%.
The local focus has been on filling skilled jobs as industries seek to bring in more employees, with particular attention to raising awareness in secondary and elementary schools of potential careers.
“We’ve been doing a program called 'Teachers on Tour,'" said Jeremy Nails, CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association. “All teachers, kindergarten through grade 12, will visit actual industries like Nucor Steel or General Electric, and we’ll show them the salaries of those jobs and give them an insight about their skill sets.”
Nails said schools' increased attention on career technical classes has helped fill the skilled-labor gap for industry.
“The career technical classes give students an opportunity for exposure so they can take those skills to the workforce,” Nails said.
Nails said most of the careers in Morgan County are in production, engineering, and industrial maintenance.
Even though there is a need for skilled workers in industry, Washington said, the most dramatic labor shortage is in lower wage jobs in the hospitality and restaurant sectors.
“I feel like if we can tackle those industries’ needs first, then we’ll be able to take care of the rest of the state,” Washington said.
Steak-Out Charbroiled Delivery on Sixth Avenue Southeast is still struggling with a worker shortage that began last year.
“Some people stay on more than a week, others (quit) within a couple of days,” said Assistant Manager Leah Hughes. “A lot of people, we’ll hire them and give them their uniforms and then they never show up again. We’ve actually seen that happen a lot in the last month.”
She said it's no mystery why keeping workers is a challenge.
“If they don’t like it here they can just go down the road and get hired somewhere else,” Hughes said. “We pay well, but you can always get hired at a job down the road and earn more.”
To hire more workers, Hughes said that her company has had to reduce the qualifications and amount of experience required for new hires.
“We just have to take what we can get,” Hughes said.
