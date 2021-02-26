Wiregrass Construction Co. submitted the low bid of $4.64 million today for the Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 paving project, according to Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett.
The state received two bids today at the bid opening for the 5.96-mile paving project that will run from Atkeson Road Southwest to Hudson Memorial Bridge.
Reed Contracting Serving submitted the other bid at $5 million.
The state will award the contract after it reviews the bid documents.
Work could begin as early as spring, Burkett said earlier this week.
