Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to stripe U.S. 31 causeway north of the Hudson Memorial Bridge on Wednesday.
The work is scheduled to start 9 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. Drivers should be prepared delays with some lanes blocked during the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.