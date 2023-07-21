Drug abusers need encouragement rather than shaming to overcome addiction, experts said during a recent seminar in Decatur.
Richard Meriweather, former state health officer, said one hurdle of dealing with substance use disorder is the stigma that surrounds it. If society makes users feel like second-class citizens, it can hinder the process of seeking help, he said.
"People can be afraid of the way they'll be judged if they do ask for help, maybe because of a bad reaction in the past or something else," Meriweather said. "But they won't seek help and in some cases that's the difference in life and death."
Michele Moore, prevention director of the Mental Health Center for North Alabama, agreed and said in her time at the agency she has seen changes that have been made to combat this stigma. One of which is changing the term “relapse” of an addiction into a “recurrence."
“Originally, the whole stigma with substance abuse is a lot of people, some in my field, through the years have thought of it as a personal choice or a lack of willpower instead of a disorder. So I think that is where that belief started,” Moore said.
"If you understand the disease concept of substance abuse it's a little easier to compare it to something that doesn't have that stigma such as diabetes. That person is always going to have a problem and they are always going to have to manage that, and there may be times where they aren't doing as well."
Moore and Meriweather spoke to nurses, counselors, mental health professionals, police officers and others at the Alabama Center for the Arts as a part of the sixth annual Opioid Summit hosted by Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama and Quest Prevention Services.
Moore said substance use disorder is a lifelong fight and recurrences will happen, but it is important to support the person with the disorder unconditionally.
"It has been something people don't want to talk about. You kind of whisper it — 'they're addicted to drugs' or 'they're depressed.' We would say it differently if they had the flu. We wouldn't whisper that," Moore said.
"It has become something more people will talk about and that has made people more comfortable saying they have a problem; they're able to talk about it and seek help."
She said even though more people talk about it there still needs to be more education to limit that stigma and allow more people to seek help without judgment.
--
Infections, drug abuse linked
Another major topic at the seminar involved how preventing drug abuse could reduce sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Meriweather said he worked in the past policing outbreaks of STIs and said many times would have to work with substance abuse centers because they shared some of the same clientele.
Moore says she “absolutely” sees a correlation between STIs and substance use disorder. “For two reasons," she said. "One, of course, if they happen to be a needle user, their body fluids can be exchanged. You also have to consider that any substance abuse clouds our judgment. So we don't make as good decisions as we make when we are sober. We might not sleep with somebody we just met if we are sober.”
The National Library of Medicine reported that a study done in Alachua County, Florida, found that those who reported using an illicit drug were up to four times more likely those not reporting drug use to report one or more STIs.
Meriweather said in his time with the Alabama Department of Public Health that many times if someone tested positive for an injectable opioid they would next be tested for STIs.
According to a study done by the National Institute of Drug Abuse, a person who injects drugs and is infected with hepatitis C virus (HCV) is likely to infect about 20 others during the first three years of initial infection.
In 2020, Alabama ranked second in the country for HCV infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HCV is not classified as an STI, but can be transmitted through the same means.
HCV is not the only infection that can be spurred by drug abuse. HIV and AIDS have also been directly linked to drug use for the same reasons. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 1 in 10 HIV cases occurs among those who inject drugs. In 2016, nearly 20% of 200,000 patients could link HIV back to intravenous drug use. Drugs can also worsen the progression of HIV and its symptoms by damaging the brain and liver. Those damages can also increase the likelihood of cancer.
Injectable opioids include heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, prescription stimulants and prescription opioids.
Opioid deaths and overdoses are on an upward trend in Alabama. According to the CDC, opioid-related deaths have almost doubled since 2014, when 723 such deaths were cited. That number had grown to 1,408 deaths in 2021.
There have been a number of solutions that have been put in place to curb this rising number, including the mass distribution of Narcan. Narcan is a medicine that can block opiate receptors and prevent an overdose in an emergency situation. A prescription is needed for the medication, but it will soon be available over-the-counter as a nasal spray after an FDA approval in March.
