In terms of the number of downed trees, according to the owner of a tree service company, the June 12 microburst storm that slammed Southeast Decatur was even worse than the storm that devastated Northwest and Old Decatur on April 3, 2018.
“Many of those were one tree on one house,” Shane Jones, owner of Jones Outdoor Services of Decatur, said of the 2018 storm. “This storm knocked down many more trees in Decatur. There are a lot of wooded lots out here (in Hickory Hills). One property owner lost 18 trees. For the tree work in Decatur, this storm was worse. Hurricane Ivan (in 2004) wasn’t this bad.”
The June 12 storm damaged at least two dozen homes in Southeast Decatur, most in the Hickory Hills area. Officials said about 75 houses and businesses were damaged in the 2018 storm, but not all by fallen trees.
Jones’ firm on Thursday was one of several tree removal companies continuing to clear damage and debris from the storm almost two weeks ago.
“We’ve cut and removed more than 50 trees so far and have two or three more weeks of just cutting,” Jones said.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said her office listed 24 homes as damaged to some extent from the microburst.
“We feel like major damage occurred to four to six of those homes. All of the residents we have spoken with were insured,” she said.
Decatur Community Development records show five of the damaged homes were deemed as being unsafe for occupancy. Davis said her office won’t do a property damage cost assessment since most homeowners were insured.
In the tree removal business since 1987, Jones estimated nearly $1 million in property damage was caused by the wind and rain on June 12. “There was simply too much water and wind," he said.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the microburst brought twisting winds up to 60 mph.
The city of Decatur declared a state of emergency after the storm, which Davis said helped residents recover by allowing tipping fees at the Morgan County Regional Landfill to be waived and bringing attention to the severity of the storm damage. She said the American Red Cross and the Volunteer Center of Decatur were among the agencies that assisted with aid and debris cleanup.
Jim and Sue Milner had two pecan trees and two pine trees destroyed in the storm. They said their underground irrigation system and the roof on an unattached garage were damaged, too.
“Our insurance company has been very good. They came right out,” said Sue Milner. “We were inconvenienced. We were able to continue to live in our house. A lot of people were not as fortunate. We are blessed.”
Jim Milner said the storm “changed the entire look of the (Sylvia Street Southeast) neighborhood. So many trees are gone. We were so fortunate.”
Jones urged residents impacted by the storm to remain patient with cleanup, which has been hampered by staffing shortages.
He said last year, pre-COVID, he had 17 employees. Now he has nine.
“We’re 2½ months behind on our jobs because demand has been so great. And we put projects on hold because of the emergency out here," he said. "I need about four or five more employees now. … Finding a licensed driver is hard nowadays. Finding a quality chainsaw operator is hard nowadays. Those skillsets are a dying breed.”
He said the positions pay $15 to $20 an hour. He said he has about $1 million of equipment in people’s yards, waiting to be used.
Decatur Utilities electric manager Glenn Boyles on Thursday said the June 12 storm caused outages for more than 1,700 customers. The storm broke 14 utility poles including six on Alabama 67.
"That required a lot of coordination between our guys and the police department and fire department to get traffic under control out there and get those poles replaced," Boyles said at a DU board meeting Thursday.
Fifteen cross arms and 15 transformers were replaced after being damaged from falling trees and limbs, and a high-voltage line was damaged near the Point Mallard Golf Course. Boyles said about 25 customers had damage requiring DU to cut electric service, with DU reconnecting the service after repairs were made. Several tree-trimming contractors were brought in so DU could restore power, he said.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes said Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. assisted DU in restoring power.
“They gave us a feed from the Priceville substation that allowed us to get power back on to Hickory Hills and Burningtree area residents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.