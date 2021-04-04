For a week, Emilio Sanchez lay in the hospital’s intensive care unit listening to worship music streaming from the phone propped on his chest. Around him, the medical team questioned whether to place the 62-year-old on a ventilator. They saw the images of his lungs clouded by the coronavirus, monitored his oxygen level, which hovered in the low 80s, and waited.
Around the world, thousands of people from Pakistan, the Philippines, South America and the United States prayed for the man lovingly known as Pastor Emilio.
“The pulmonary doctor said I should not be alive. They said death was knocking at my door. The only reason I am here today is because of God,” Sanchez said.
Today, Easter Sunday, represents a particularly special day for Sanchez, associate pastor of outreach and men’s ministry at Calvary Assembly.
“I experienced God save me eternally 24 years ago when I accepted him as my savior. Now, I experienced him saving me physically. That’s pretty crazy. God said I’m the resurrection and life, and that’s what he is to me. I am so thankful I get to celebrate that again here on Earth,” Sanchez said.
Looking at the past year, a time where Alabama registered more than 10,600 coronavirus deaths, including 266 in Morgan County, Sanchez intimately knows the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual toll of COVID.
“I had a good friend that went in the hospital with the coronavirus and didn’t make it. I am thankful that I survived, but I don’t understand why. All I can do is trust in God and his word,” Sanchez said. “That is what I hold on to, that, despite all we have lost, something good has to come out of this pandemic.”
Sanchez’s journey with the coronavirus began Sept. 14 when he and his wife, Vickie, tested positive. Six days later, Emilio’s oxygen dropped to the low 80s. Anything below 90% is a serious concern, and he was struggling to breathe.
“I had to convince him to go to the hospital. He was afraid that if he went, they would put him on a ventilator. All I knew was if he stayed at home, he would get worse. He needed to be at the hospital,” Vickie said.
Vickie dropped Emilio off at Madison Hospital’s emergency room on Sept. 20. Three weeks would pass before she would see her husband of 26 years again.
“I’ve never been afraid for my life, but in the hospital, I was afraid. I wasn’t ready to die. I just knew I still had a lot of people to reach and a lot more work to do for God,” Emilio said.
On Sept. 23, the medical team transferred Emilio to the ICU. When he called his wife that night, a myriad of machines and alarms sounded in the background. From their Danville home, Vickie began praying incessantly, “God, please take care of Emilio. Please keep him off the ventilator.”
According to a January 2021 study, researchers found the death rate of COVID patients placed on a ventilator ranges from 43% to 64% depending on age.
To increase his oxygen intake, Emilio remained on a BiPAP machine and on high flow nasal oxygen therapy as the medical staff decided whether to place him on a ventilator.
A 'fighter'
“The doctor spent three or four days trying to decide what to do,” Vickie said. “He told us he felt there was something inside of Emilio, that his spirit and body was strong enough to keep fighting without the ventilator. We are so thankful he made that decision. Emilio is a miracle.”
Emilio and Vickie’s 26-year-old daughter Cheyenne Sanchez kept people updated on her father’s condition via Facebook. On Sept. 28, she wrote, “Today we have a small victory but a victory is a victory!!!! ... We are so thankful that he has the will to keep fighting.”
An injection of plasma, which contained COVID antibodies, helped trigger Emilio’s turnaround.
“That was a game-changer. They call it liquid gold. That is something I think I would like to do, donate my plasma, so I can help someone else,” Emilio said.
His treatment also included steroids and four shots of insulin each day.
On Oct. 9, the hospital discharged Emilio, who returned home 26 pounds lighter, unable to take deep breaths and restricted from speaking for a week.
He started speech therapy to relearn how to talk, respiratory therapy to practice breathing from his diaphragm and physical therapy to regain strength. The former bodybuilder, weightlifter and rodeo cowboy went from doing 1,000-pound leg presses and 400-pound squats before COVID to struggling to complete exercises with resistance bands.
On Oct. 20, he posted to Facebook, “COVID is no joke. I encourage you to take this virus serious, not fear, just reality. Do what you’re supposed to be doing, consider others and obey what we have been asked to do.”
Two months after his hospital stay, Emilio, with an oxygen tank in hand, returned to church.
“I missed it so much. In the hospital, I listened to worship music because I wanted God’s word going in my ears and in my mind at all times. That was my weapon,” Emilio said. “When I went back to church, it was crazy. I love to worship. I was at the altar worshipping and crying.”
Conversion experience
Emilio, who is ordained through the Baptist association and the Assemblies of God, sees his coronavirus experience as part of his testimony.
“We all have a testimony, now I have another testimony. Some of our testimonies, we don’t really like them, but we know how God can turn bad into good. This is my testimony,” he said.
It is a testimony that began as a young boy growing up in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“My mom tried to make sure we went to church, but I was a rambunctious little boy. I really didn’t care. I did believe God was real, but we weren’t raised with the understanding that Jesus died on the cross for us,” Emilio said.
On Oct. 15, 1997, while attending Hopewell Baptist Church in Danville with Vickie, Emilio gave his life to Christ. Vickie described the transition as a radical change.
Emilio explained, “I was in service and all of a sudden I started weeping. I felt the Lord speak to me. I was 37 years old and had never owned a Bible before. From that moment on, everything changed.”
After serving as a youth minister and travel preacher, Emilio arrived at Calvary Assembly 20 years ago, where he oversees the men’s ministry and the Decatur Dream Center, the church’s outreach arm, which, since March 2020, has fed more than 66,000 people.
Thankful for life
Six months after his coronavirus battle, Emilio’s recovery continues. He still struggles with speaking and bouts of fatigue.
“Along with physically, I have had to heal emotionally too. When you are told you almost died and when you’re in the hospital thinking you’re going to die, that is traumatic. I went through some dark times,” Emilio said.
Both Emilio and Vickie received their second vaccine dose on Wednesday.
“I’m so thankful for everything. I’m thankful for the doctors and nurses. I am thankful I am alive. I just love the Lord so much and want to continue to preach the gospel and tell everyone about his goodness,” Emilio said.
