A grant offered to the city for a Fitness Court at Austinville Park that the council rejected because of concerns about the location can instead be used at Wilson Morgan Park, although the city would have to use its own funds as a match rather than federal funds.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, told the City Council on Monday that he and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake met with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, which is providing the $50,000 grant, in a recent videoconference to explain that the City Council voted to reject Austinville Park as the initial spot but liked the concept of the Fitness Court.
Stover said Wilson Morgan was one of Blue Cross/Blue Shield's top choices when the company and city were first seeking locations for the court.
A Fitness Court is a 38-by-38-foot outdoor gym network that features seven zones for circuit training workouts. The National Fitness Campaign is building Fitness Courts throughout the country.
“We explained to them that it’s a situation where the community is not fully onboard with the (Austinville) location,” Stover said. “They were fine with it. They said one of their primary goals is to get a Fitness Court in Decatur.”
The council rejected Austinville Park as the location at its May 2 meeting after neighboring residents said they want playground equipment instead of a Fitness Court. The city is renovating the park at the corner of Lamar Street and Spring Avenue Southwest.
Stover said he and Lake chose the west side of the small-dog park at Wilson Morgan for the new location of the Fitness Court at the suggestion of some residents.
“They really like that it is by the walking trail (near Central Parkway Southwest),” Stover said.
However, Stover said the city’s $117,000 in matching funds would come out of the unassigned fund balance. Originally, he suggested using Community Development Block Grant money for the match at Austinville, but Wilson Morgan does not qualify.
CDBG money can only be used in low-income areas and neighborhood parks like the one in the Austinville community.
Stover said the Fitness Center sign includes advertising space that the city could lease to sponsors to offset some of the cost of the city match.
The City Council members seemed to like the idea of putting the Fitness Court at Wilson Morgan, but they will have to vote on accepting the grant along with the city match at an upcoming meeting.
Councilman Hunter Pepper, whose District 4 includes both parks, said he thinks Wilson Morgan is a better choice. His opposition to Austinville Park led the council majority to vote against the initial selection.
“The residents want something children ages zero to 12 can enjoy,” Pepper said. “We want something a small child can play on and have fun, not get ripped by lifting weights on a Fitness Court.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he thinks Wilson Morgan is a good location for the Fitness Court, especially with the city planning to build a new recreation center at the park.
The council hired architect Goodwyn Mills Cawood on Monday to design a new recreation center to replace the Aquadome, which will be deeded to 3M Co. as part of a $98.4 million legal settlement with the company over chemical contamination.
