A Decatur Utilities crew will be retiring a gas service Wednesday at 1605 Stratford Road S.E., and the work will impact traffic flow in the area.
The crew is expected to be on the scene between 8 a.m. and about 3 p.m. Traffic on Stratford Road, between Country Club Road and Woodmont Drive, will be reduced to one lane.
Drivers should approach the work zone with caution, reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on site.
