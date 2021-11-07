With the City Council poised to spend $8 million to improve the appearance of a 1-mile stretch of Sixth Avenue, the natural question from taxpayers is how much a streetscape can beautify a busy street populated largely with old and unattractive commercial buildings.
The answer from most officials is that spending public money to add landscaped medians, turn lanes and underground utilities is not the end goal, but designed to serve as a catalyst to spur private development.
“I think when public investment is made, private investment follows,” said Kyle Pike, whose council district includes the streetscape portion of Sixth Avenue, from Delano Park to the river.
Invariably, city leaders point to downtown Decatur as an example of how the process can work.
Renovations to the Princess Theatre and Old Train Depot along with construction of the Alabama Center for the Arts and the amphitheater on Bank Street created an environment more conducive to private developments. Those range from the Cook Museum of Natural Science, Mellow Mushroom and recently announced Fairfield Inn to Bank Street area projects that include town home construction and renovations of the Tower Building and office buildings.
Pike and other officials envision a Sixth Avenue that, through private redevelopment, becomes an extension of downtown with much the same feel as Second Avenue.
The challenge, though, is significant. The stretch of Sixth Avenue from Jackson Street Southeast to the river is almost entirely commercial, and most of the businesses are in old buildings that were more functional than aesthetic even when built.
Among the 40 businesses in this section of Sixth Avenue are 10 automotive service shops, including gas stations; four industrial/warehouse businesses; three hotels — only one of which has been extensively updated; five restaurants, most fast food; three churches and two office buildings.
Another eight structures house assorted businesses including a tattoo and piercing parlor, a gravestone business, a liquor store and a used car lot. Green space is at a minimum, with only three vacant lots. Six billboards line the corridor.
One of the goals of the streetscape, said Lee Terry of the Planning Department, is to catch the attention of developers who want to buy unattractive properties on Sixth Avenue and replace them with structures that have more aesthetic appeal.
“Developers are always looking for where they can make money,” Terry said. “Decatur’s becoming a great place for developers to make money. With projects like this streetscape, a big part of it is just getting some fresh eyes on it that maybe had not considered it an option before. These (less attractive properties) are worth a lot more today than they were when most of these businesses went in.
“It’s only going to take the right developer coming in and saying, ‘Hey, I’d like to look at redeveloping this. Is this property available?’”
Positive signs
There are already some positive signs, most notably Renasant Bank’s announcement that it would build a new headquarters at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Lee Street, where the former Lucky’s Supermarket once stood. The bank will be called "Renasant Gateway Decatur" to highlight its connection to downtown. The two-story building with a nearly all-glass front and a raised terrace is precisely the sort of building that city officials hope the streetscape will attract.
Tim Lovelace, Renasant's Decatur market president, said plans for the streetscape figured heavily in Renasant’s decision to build there.
“When I looked around, the issue was where could we have the most impact with the money we plan to spend. Where can we have maximum impact that both helps us and helps the city,” Lovelace said. “Streetscape is just going to enhance the site and everything around it. We felt like we could be a catalyst in some of the redevelopment along the streetscape.”
And that, Lovelace said, is how he expects the streetscape to work. By beautifying the portion of Sixth Avenue it controls, the city will attract some initial redevelopment and that will in turn attract more.
Or, as Terry puts it: “Success begets success. If one developer comes in and shows that it can be done, that’s when other developers say, ‘Somebody made money over here? Let me go make some money here.’”
Lovelace said construction on the bank is expected to begin this month and be completed in about a year.
While city officials view Renasant as an early coup, it is not the only positive sign that Sixth Avenue redevelopment is possible.
A minor early victory can be seen at the Texaco station at Church Street and Sixth. Prapik Patel — aware of the city’s streetscape plans — bought the property from the owner of two decades in September for $1.5 million. In recent weeks he had contractors replacing the sheet metal exterior with stucco and making other renovations. The end result will still be a gas station and convenience store, but it’s progress.
“It should help,” Patel said of the streetscape plan. “I hope it raises property values. I’m not sure it will, but I hope so.”
Patel’s project also underlines one of the challenges of redeveloping Sixth Avenue as an extension of downtown Decatur. Second Avenue has an average daily traffic count of about 2,000 vehicles. Sixth Avenue north of Moulton Street has an average daily traffic count of about 28,000.
That traffic count has value for many businesses, but as Patel’s investment makes clear, it may have special value for gas stations. And gas stations, while necessary, are not the ideal complement to the landscaped medians and buried utilities that city officials hope will bring to Sixth Avenue some of the ambience of Second Avenue or Bank Street.
Iverson’s automotive repair is not only one of the larger parcels in the streetscape area, it’s on one of the most desirable corners at Moulton Street and Sixth. And owner Jodi Iverson said he’s had many developers express interest in the property.
“Over the years I’ve had plenty of different oil companies want the property,” he said. “Mapco has come down here and wanted to buy, but I told them I wasn’t really interested. The city doesn’t want a Mapco here, which is fine.”
But the reason Iverson’s father bought the property and located a gas station there had everything to do with traffic count. Between the traffic count on U.S. 31 (Sixth Avenue) and Alabama 24 (Moulton Street), lots of cars go by. And cars need gas.
“It’s on the corner of two state highways, but the traffic is moving less than 40 miles per hour. That’s very uncommon. That’s why my dad bought it,” Iverson said.
He strongly supports the city’s planned streetscape and has no illusions that his popular repair shop — which still sports a “Gas Depot” sign from its gas station days — fits comfortably into city officials’ hopes for redevelopment.
Would he sell the property if the right developer came along?
“It just depends,” he said. “I’m 57 and I’ve been here forever, so people kind of expect me to be here. Customers would follow me (if I relocated), but they expect me to be here. Keeping my customers happy is what I want to do. If the city needed this property to further their vision, I suppose that would be fine. If Chick-fil-A or someone came down here wanting to buy and it would help the city, it ain’t no skin off my teeth.”
Parcel size
Stratton Orr, chairman of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce committee overseeing the streetscape project, said one of the greatest hurdles as the city attempts to attract developers to the northern stretch of Sixth Avenue is the size of the parcels.
“You look at the Lucky’s site and the reason it was attractive is it’s a large parcel. It’s probably the largest single parcel we’re talking about,” he said. “The gas stations are like a lot of parcels in the corridor: They’re small. That’s a limiting factor. Developers have to assemble several parcels into something large enough to do a meaningful project.”
He said there are plenty of unappealing buildings on Sixth Avenue, and what most have in common is a small footprint.
“You look at them and ask, ’If that wasn’t there, what could it be?’ And there aren’t many things it could be on some of those sites,” he said. “That’s an issue a developer will have to think through and figure out.”
Terry points out that redevelopment, even if confined to small parcels, has benefits. Most of the businesses in the streetscape area were built before the city adopted a sign ordinance, before it adopted landscaping requirements and before the Alabama Department of Transportation adopted strict limits on the number of curb cuts on the state highway.
Jack’s restaurant, severely damaged in a 2010 fire, was rebuilt in compliance with ordinances that required more attractive landscaping and signage.
Many of the signs along Sixth Avenue do not conform to the city’s sign ordinance, but they are grandfathered in. Tom Polk of the Building Department said owners can maintain their nonconforming signs, “but they cannot change out the pole or the sign itself” without complying with the ordinance that limits the size and height of signs, and also includes setback requirements.
While Orr sees parcel sizes as a hurdle, he remains optimistic. He believes the streetscape, combined with pockets of private investment, will increase property values, giving longtime owners an incentive to sell and developers a reason to buy.
“Then someone will come in and either make a major investment to improve it or bulldoze it and build new like we’re seeing going from Lucky’s to Renasant. Hopefully those things will happen, but time will tell,” he said.
Orr shares city officials' hopes that Sixth Avenue will become an extension of downtown.
“I’d like to think that eventually when you travel down Sixth Avenue — pick a date in the future, 10 years, 50 years, I don’t know — that you’ll be going through downtown, not near downtown. Sixth would really be a central street in a new downtown that’s been developed on both sides of Sixth Avenue,” he said.
Orr said the gateway into the city is important not just in promoting private development, but in attracting the residents that will support such development.
“When people enter the heart of the city as they come across the bridge we want them to say, ‘This is a really inviting place. I want to know more,’" Orr said. “Make it a good first impression, not a bad first impression.”
