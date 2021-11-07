Ladner: Zoning rewrite has a role

A new zoning ordinance in the works for Decatur needs to complement the planned streetscape to make commercial property on the north end of Sixth Avenue more attractive to developers, City Council President Jacob Ladner said.

Ladner is emphatic that the new ordinance — which Lee Terry of the Planning Department said would be complete within a year — should include restrictions in the streetscape area similar to those in the redevelopment zoning district that extends along Sixth Avenue from Decatur Shopping Center to Fifth Avenue.

That only makes sense, Ladner said “given the investment the city is making in that area.” While the city should avoid an overly restrictive zoning district, he said, the zoning should reflect the vision the city has for the north end of Sixth Avenue.

”The vision is that it will turn into an extension of downtown,” Ladner said. “You can help move in that direction with zoning requirements — the setbacks, the sign requirements and also what can actually go there. The setbacks especially would have to change as new development comes in so you don’t have things just right on top of the road. ”

Ladner acknowledges the city is a long way from having developers interested in projects in the area the streetscape will affect.

“Those older, dilapidated structures on Sixth Avenue kind of match the (existing) public investment and landscaping there,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight and local government can only control what it can control, but public investment shows developers that this is worth taking a look at.”