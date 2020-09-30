After working in high schools for 11 years, Austin Middle’s new principal Terence Hayden said he’s learned a lot from working with younger students, but building relationships with students continues to be his main focus.
“My favorite part of the job is building the relationships with the students and the faculty, and seeing that every day you’re able to make an impact and you’re working for something greater,” Hayden said. “It’s a sense of great pride that I have in being able to be a part of that.”
Hayden grew up in Harvest, and after graduating from Sparkman High, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Alabama A&M University. He’s currently completing his educational specialist degree at the University of Alabama.
Hayden said he first became interested in education as a child.
“My parents had me teach my sister in the summertime. That’s when I realized that I was really good at it — I felt like I was good at it at least — and I learned that it was something I really enjoyed,” Hayden said. “I had a calling, I feel, to be able to help other people.”
Hayden started his career as a social studies teacher in Huntsville City Schools, where he eventually served as the social studies department head.
“I became a lead teacher for the district, where I visited schools. I went around and I talked to all of the different social studies teachers and helped them with their curriculum,” he said.
After teaching for six years, Hayden became an assistant principal at Columbia High.
“There were a lot of people who said, ‘You could make a greater impact in administration,’ so I started thinking about it, and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to go ahead and give it a try,’” Hayden said.
Teacher Madga White said Hayden has skillfully built relationships with students at Austin Middle, both with traditional students and those he has only interacted with virtually due to COVID-19.
“The man is super high energy. I love it; he brings a crazy, fun dynamic to the school building. You see him all over the building, which I love. He’s very visible, the students know him and he’s comfortable to talk to,” White said. “The relationship building just in general is really important. Now it’s more important than ever, because we’re having to have so many relationships virtually or over the phone.”
White said the first thing Hayden did when he started at Austin Middle was ask his faculty and staff what they expected of him.
“That was a big deal to me,” White said.
Hayden said his primary focus this year is addressing learning gaps created by the pandemic and ensuring a successful school year despite the circumstances.
“It’s been such a different type of school year. It’s provided an opportunity to look at things from a different stance,” he said. “It allows us to really do things a little differently, and I think that’s exciting in a way.”
Hayden said his students have been following safety guidelines and wearing their masks.
“I think they understand the bigger picture,” Hayden said. “I think everybody has done a great job of raising the message about the importance of following these guidelines. It’s not a joke.”
Hayden said the school motto this year is “we’re stronger together.”
“We have to work together to solve the complex issues that we’re faced with on a daily basis,” Hayden said. “The central focus will remain students. That’s my main goal, making sure that we’re improving student achievement. … Like I said, we’re stronger together.”
