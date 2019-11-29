Runners will have the opportunity to beat Santa to the finish line and show off their ugly sweaters during the Santa Chase 5K race that's a learning exercise for the student organizers.
The race begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at Point Mallard. Proceeds will support the Clothe Our Kids ministry and the Decatur Morgan CEO class that organized the race.
Decatur Heritage senior Stephen Ross, one of the students in the class, said the race serves as the students' "class business." The students had to present a business plan and timeline for the event.
"It's to gain event experience," Ross said. "It's also a way to have the community come together."
The first-year CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program is made up of high school students from throughout Morgan County and provides them with mentors and experience to start their own companies.
Race-day registration will open at 7 a.m. Dec. 7. The ugly sweater contest will be held immediately after the final runner crosses the finish line. Registration for the race is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. T-shirts will be available for runners while supplies last.
Ross said more than 75 participants had signed up for the race through the middle of this week, and 17 sponsors are supporting the event.
Runners who cross the finish line before Santa will qualify for an opportunity to win a cash prize.
Brittany Hyatt of Decatur said she found a listing for the race online and signed up for additional running experience.
Hyatt said she previously had not been running frequently "but lately more." She added she was looking forward to "doing it with my group of friends and the ugly sweater contest."
For Decatur resident Gil Hartman, the race will provide him an opportunity to prepare for future races.
"I have got back into running again," Hartman said. "I'm looking to get back into races."
Hartman, 73, said he ran competitively in high school and college.
Robbie Laney, a Decatur Morgan CEO Foundation board member, is also a participant in the race.
"I'm proud of them for organizing this event," Laney said. "As we turn into 2020 they'll actually be starting their own personal businesses."
Midland Insititute for Entrepreneurship, based in Effingham, Ill., founded the program in 2009 and has expanded into high schools across the United States. Decatur Morgan CEO is the first program to be established in Alabama.
For more information about the race visit thesantachase.com. To learn more about the Decatur Morgan CEO program, go to decaturmorganceo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.