An 18-year-old who graduated from Austin High School and Calhoun Community College during the same week in May is furthering his education at a state university and will intern with a Canadian company beginning this month.
Lucas Hasting is taking college trigonometry and computer science at the University of North Alabama this summer and he plans on attending full time in the fall. He said his classwork at UNA is not too different from when he was attending Calhoun.
“So far, it hasn’t been more challenging,” Hasting said. “I feel like there’s a little bit more work but the difficulty level is pretty much the same.”
Hasting was able to graduate from Calhoun at the same time as Austin by completing dual enrollment classes that he began when he was a freshman. He graduated from Calhoun with an associate of applied science degree with a concentration in cybersecurity and information technology.
Hasting has secured an internship at Verafin Solutions that he will be attending remotely beginning Monday. Verafin is a software company based in St. John's, a city in Newfoundland and Labrador provinces in Canada, that has products that detect fraud and money laundering.
Hasting said his four years of high school consisted of marching band and coming home every day to “work on Calhoun assignments for two hours.”
Clay Sloan, band director at Austin High, said Hasting worked hard at the two schools and displayed strong initiative as a section leader in the band his senior year.
“He’s just a very dependable student. He’s the type who if you give him something to do, you don’t have to worry about it getting done,” Sloan said. “He’s self-motivated and he’s just got a desire … . If there’s a goal he’s working to achieve, he’ll achieve it.”
Sloan said patience is one of Hasting’s strongest assets.
“He was a strong musical leader and also a strong leader as far as getting students to do what they needed to do,” Sloan said. “He was in charge of his section and he was very committed to helping them get better.”
Hasting said he plans to graduate from UNA with a bachelor's degree in computer science and data analytics. He said data analytics will give him an opportunity to learn more about artificial intelligence.
“The aspect of data analytics that I’m interested in is a thing called machine learning,” Hasting said. “It’s how you can get a machine to learn artificial intelligence.”
