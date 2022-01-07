Students learning entrepreneurial skills in the Decatur Morgan CEO program are producing and selling T-shirts for their class business project, but class leader Mac Hurst said this year's project is about more than just making a profit.
"The true meaning behind these shirts is to bring Decatur together," Hurst said. "There's three high schools in Decatur and we feel like there's a little bit of a divide between Decatur's high schools. We don't see a selection of apparel available for Decatur as a whole, as one city."
This idea of unifying Decatur reflects the diversity within the CEO class. The seven students in the program this year are juniors and seniors who attend Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Decatur High and Austin High.
Hurst, a junior at Decatur Heritage, said the T-shirts feature notable landmarks of Decatur.
"The designs for the shirts are The Brick (Deli & Tavern), the (Hudson Memorial Bridge), and hot air balloons at Point Mallard Park," Hurst said. "The things that Decatur does as 'one,' we put on the shirts."
The Old State Bank is also part of the design.
The class plans a "Decatur Together Day" promotion Jan. 14-16 when purchasers will be able to wear their T-shirts at participating local restaurants to receive discounts on food.
"On (Jan. 14), we'll be having class that morning at Java Jaay Cafe," Hurst said. "For those who are going to work, or those who have time in the morning to come grab a cup of coffee, they might get up to a 10% discount."
Hurst said class members plan to negotiate similar deals with other restaurants in Decatur by Jan. 14.
CEO member Camille Woodruff, a junior at Austin High, said she hopes the shirts will bring the Decatur community closer together.
"Mac introduced the idea to us," Woodruff said. "We see divisiveness in the north and south areas of Decatur in our schools, so we thought the T-shirts would be a good idea to bring everyone together and to also attract tourists."
The entrepreneur class met with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce in December to present them with their idea for the shirts and Decatur Together Day. Chamber CEO Crystal Brown was so impressed with the class's project that she purchased shirts for all members of the chamber staff.
"We thought it was a fantastic idea," Brown said. "It obviously brings the city together. We certainly encourage businesses to support them and buy shirts for their staff."
Brown said the class's idea of unifying the city by planning Decatur Together Day couldn't have come at a better time.
"It's a great segue into the MLK Day weekend," Brown said.
Murphy Brown, director of the Decatur Morgan-County Minority Development Association, is serving his first year as a mentor in the Decatur Morgan CEO program.
"Our responsibilities as mentors are to be there in case our students have questions, but all of the students in (Decatur Morgan CEO) have taken the lead on their own and have successfully created and promoted their project without our assistance," Murphy Brown said.
The Decatur Morgan Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities elective class was begun in 2019 to give students support for starting a legitimate business as a learning project rather than having only theoretical instruction. The class meets Monday through Friday from 6:45-8:30 a.m.
Decatur Together Shirts are sold online at decaturtogether.com with short sleeves $15.99 and long sleeves $19.99.
