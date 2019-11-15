Two Austin High seniors used the segment of a school board meeting recognizing their National Merit semifinalist status to press for making other students more aware of the test that brought them the honor.
Parker Vandine and Drew Robinson said their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, or PSAT, helped them earn academic scholarships worth thousands of dollars in addition to the National Merit designation. The pair told board members the school system should do a better job informing students of how much college money is linked to PSAT and SAT scores.
"Schools should raise awareness of the benefits,” Robinson said.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas agreed.
He said the district started this year exposing students in grades 8-10 to the PSAT because of the amount of college money linked to the test and is trying to “build a cohort” of students around the test.
“Both of these kids are going to get paid to attend college,” Douglas said. “This will save their families thousands of dollars.”
Decatur and Austin have academic pep rallies after students receive scores on a variety of tests, but Vandine and Robinson said proactive pep rallies informing students about the benefits of test scores should be in place.
Austin Principal Melissa Scott said she has talked with the superintendent about instituting a program that looks at PSAT scores of students in lower grades so the district can provide them academic resources.
“I want to be more competitive with districts around us and for Decatur to have more National Merit winners,” she said.
The highest possible score on the PSAT this year was 1520. Vandine, who plans to attend the University of Alabama Huntsville and study computer engineering, scored 1440 on the test. Robinson, who is going the University of Alabama Birmingham and plans to major in neuroscience or pre-medicine, scored 1470.
They were named two of the nation’s 16,000 National Merit semifinalists. They are competing for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. Those winners will be named in the spring.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle starts making the PSAT available to students as early as eighth grade because the test is a predictor of how they will perform on the SAT.
“We make a big push for ninth graders,” she said, adding that Hartselle has had at least one National Merit semifinalist per year for a decade.
National Merit Scholarship Program spokeswoman Eileen Artemakis said scores on the PSAT determine semifinalists.
More than 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
The PSAT is a four-hour test comprised of four parts: reading, writing, math with a calculator and math without a calculator.
