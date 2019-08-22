The attorney for the Decatur couple charged with criminally negligent homicide in the fatal boating accident at Smith Lake on July 4 said his clients “vehemently deny” the charges against them.
Nick Bowling Suggs and his wife Jodi Wallace Suggs, both 50, were indicted by a Winston County grand jury Tuesday and arrested on the Class A misdemeanor charges Wednesday.
The couple turned themselves in at the Winston County Jail shortly before noon on Wednesday and were released at 1:08 p.m. after posting $3,000 bond each, according to Jail Administrator James Whitman.
“They have both cooperated with the investigation of this boating accident since Day 1,” said Jason P. Knight, a Cullman attorney representing the Suggses, in a written statement. “It is confounding to us that the Alabama Marine Police Office has now filed charges against the driver of both the vessels involved in this wreck. It makes zero sense. At any rate, the Suggses vehemently deny the misdemeanor charges against them and look forward to being vindicated and put an end to this nightmare.”
The other boat involved in the wreck, a 2012 Mastercraft, was operated by William Jackson Fite, 23. The Decatur native was charged with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, of Troy, was a passenger on the boat operated by Fite. She remains missing after the crash in the deep Rock Creek area of the lake and is presumed dead.
At the time of the accident, the Suggses were in a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat, which the Alabama Marine Police on the day after the accident said was operated by Jodi Suggs.
Meanwhile, the search to recover Starling’s body resumed Monday with at least four agencies searching Smith Lake.
Alabama Marine Police Chief Deputy Matt Brooks said at least seven diving specialists are in the Rock Creek area searching as far down as 220 feet. He said the search will conclude Friday.
