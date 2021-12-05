The time has arrived for Decatur Youth Services to have a permanent home, its director says, as it gradually loses access to scattered facilities, none originally designed for the 27-year-old city department's use.
With DYS already displaced from the former Brookhaven Middle School and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, and soon to be displaced from its Aquadome Recreation Center headquarters, Director Brandon Watkins said his department's needs are clear. He wants a centralized location where he and his staff can accommodate the growing number of children they serve, and he'd like to have it as soon as possible.
“We need a campus that has everything we need in one place,” Watkins said, for the more than 35 programs offered by DYS.
His department uses six vans and two cars to pick up children from their schools and transport them to locations where they can get help with tutoring and learn life skills.
“Our main issue is right now we’re working out of six different buildings while trying to work with 2,000 kids,” Watkins said.
Program Coordinator Lemzel Johnson said he appreciates the use of facilities run by Parks and Recreation and owned by the school system, but “sometimes it feels like you’re a stepchild” when having to seek the use of someone else’s property.
Johnson was assigned the task of coming up with a facilities plan for DYS. He said the group needs 12 offices with three to four classrooms and a recording studio.
One of the classrooms would be designed like a family and consumer sciences classroom with a kitchen area for a culinary program DYS wants to begin, he said.
Watkins and Johnson said the program needs at least two gymnasiums. That could involve two courts in a new facility or one additional gym if the now-closed Carrie Matthews is renovated.
Johnson said they would like for one of the gymnasiums to include a stage where they can put on plays and other programs.
“The gym needs to be versatile,” Johnson said.
Johnson estimates his plan for a new DYS campus would cost up to $8 million.
Imperiled buildings
Several unusual circumstances have impacted buildings used by Youth Services.
Decatur City Schools allowed DYS to use the former Brookhaven Middle School, adjacent to the Aquadome on Fifth Avenue Southwest, but that ended when officials decided the chemical contamination of the landfill upon which both facilities sit created health risks. The school system sold Brookhaven to 3M Co. last year as part of a settlement over those contaminants.
DYS programming for years took place at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center on Sixth Street Northwest and the department took it over from Parks and Recreation in 2017. The center was closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials then became concerned that Carrie Matthews’ floors were sinking, and the city closed the center for tests.
Carrie Matthews’ fate remains undecided, but not promising. A recent engineer’s report says the dirt below the center is soft and unstable. There are ways to remedy the problem but they would raise the cost of renovations, and City Engineer Carl Prewitt said there’s no guarantee they would be a permanent fix.
Estimates for the renovation range from $2.5 million to $4 million.
Councilman Billy Jackson represents the Northwest Decatur district that includes Carrie Matthews and he's adamant that its importance to the community means it should be renovated, although he does not see the facility as a solution to DYS' need for a centralized headquarters.
“I think the community has shown that it wants to save Carrie Matthews,” Jackson said. “The city just needs to be willing to spend the money that’s needed to save it.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he understands the historic importance of Carrie Matthews to the community but the lack of a guarantee that repairs will work is a big concern.
“Personally, I want to build something that meets the needs of Watkins and Youth Services,” McMasters said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said the city should “tear it down and build something new.”
Youth Services also has limited time to continue using its main offices at the Aquadome Recreation Center. That facility will be deeded to 3M and torn down as part of a $98.4 million legal settlement over chemical dumping on the center’s property long before it was built.
Council President Jacob Ladner, Councilman Kyle Pike and McMasters said they aren’t sure of the fate of the existing Carrie Matthews facility, but they’re confident the city will build a facility for DYS in that area of Northwest Decatur, near Sterrs housing project.
“DYS and Carrie Matthews are really a separate issue,” Ladner said. “I am committed to doing what’s best for Decatur Youth Services.”
Jackson said DYS outgrew its space long before the recent facility issues came up, and Carrie Matthews should be used for its original intended purpose, as a community center.
Jackson pointed out that Carrie Matthews was moved from under Parks and Recreation management to DYS as a cost-saving measure in 2017. Youth Services had outgrown the Aquadome, and it’s too big now for the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews combined, even if both were available.
“Youth Services’ need for space has increased and it’s been magnified,” Jackson said. “It’s important that they have their own space.”
Watkins said Youth Services is working out of too many facilities. Johnson said existing programs have Youth Services “busting at the seams,” and there needs to be a plan for future growth.
Seeking solutions
Mayor Tab Bowling said Youth Services needs a facility “that’s definitely more than a rec center. What they need is actually more of a training facility with a gym.”
Bowling and Watkins said they are working with Decatur Housing Authority officials about possibly obtaining the roughly 3 acres it owns along Memorial Drive Northwest.
According to Morgan County property records, the Looney Living Trust owns the adjacent 5.5 acres. This property may also be of interest to the city.
All eyes are on a $35 million portion of the 3M settlement designated "toward the City’s development and construction of a new public recreational facility within the City."
Watkins said he would like for $5 million of the $35 million Aquadome settlement to be used for a new Youth Services facility. Some council members, however, would like all of the money to be spent on a new recreation center near downtown.
Jackson said Youth Services should have been specified as a beneficiary of the 3M settlement and, even though it wasn’t, the money for a DYS facility should come out of the $35 million the city is getting to replace the Aquadome.
“Youth Services is under the Aquadome roof so it should be part of the Aquadome settlement,” Jackson said.
Bowling and Ladner said they don’t see the city spending $8 million on a new DYS facility as Johnson suggested, and Ladner said he’s not sure where the money will come from. He said the money could come from the 3M settlement, a $20 million bond issue the council has discussed seeking or the $20 million in the city’s unassigned reserve balance.
“We will find the funding,” Ladner said. “There are a lot of ways to pay for it, and we will make sure DYS has great facilities.”
