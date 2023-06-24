A recruitment bonus program contributed to a recent surge in applications that is helping the Decatur Police Department fill out its ranks.
Police Chief Todd Pinion told the Personnel Board on Thursday that his department received 54 applications in the cycle that ended in March and made 13 job offers. DPD received another 22 applications in the latest hiring cycle, which ran from April to June.
"It’s very promising,” Pinion said.
In contrast, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said, the Police Department received an average of 30 applications with an average of just under four hired per cycle during the previous four cycles.
Hiring cycles vary from three to six months depending on when the state academy accepts new students, she said.
The Police Department hired only 12 new officers in all of 2022 and two in the December 2021 cycle, when department vacancies hit a record-high 31. The vacancy number will now be down to 13 if the new group passes background checks, Pinion said.
Sandlin said the city took two steps that helped increase the numbers. First, they did more advertising on enhanced digital media and social media platforms.
She said the more effective step is a new referral bonus program for police officers that the City Council approved in December. In the program, an officer gets $5,000 if he or she refers a new person to be hired. That new hire would also receive $5,000. The new officer is required to stay at least two years.
“That was the key,” Sandlin said. “We really encouraged our own employees to get out and recruit candidates, and eight of the 13 are through the referral program.”
Pinion said he believes applications are also up because attitudes nationally toward police have improved after the profession received heavy criticism for several years.
He said 12 of the 13 applicants who received offers in the March cycle are new to law enforcement. One is a lateral hire — an already trained officer moving in from another department.
Applicants go through a lengthy process that includes an interview, a physical fitness test, a written test and a background check with a drug screening. Pinion said the fitness test and background check usually have the biggest impact on the number remaining who can receive an offer.
Pinion said that after the physical fitness test, the number of applicants in the March cycle dropped from 54 to about 30. “The number dropped down some after the written test," he said. "The background check always kicks some of them out.”
Sandlin said the remaining dozen received a contingent offer, which allows the city to conduct a background test. If they pass the background test, the new officers go through the city’s nine-week training and the 14-week Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission academy.
When they return, they go through another three-month mentoring period with experienced officers.
Pinion said it will be “nine to 10 months before they’re hitting the streets by themselves” as patrol officers.
The chief said he got good feedback from the department leaders who interviewed this group of new recruits.
“They said this is one of the best groups we’ve had in years,” Pinion said.
Sandlin said the newest group of 22 applicants is just beginning the hiring process.
