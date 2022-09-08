A new survey could show whether residents want seafood, entertainment, upscale dining, breakfast options or other amenities in downtown Decatur, and possibly spur developers to meet the demand.
Downtown Professionals Network, a consultant, is conducting a survey as part of a market analysis for Main Street Alabama and Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
DDRA executive director Kelly Thomas said the survey is a chance for local residents to provide input on what they want in downtown Decatur.
“We want people to tell us what they would like to see, whether it’s retail, restaurants or residential in the future in downtown Decatur,” Thomas said
The survey is being used to obtain data for a report that will focus on economic development needs in downtown Decatur. The survey also gathers geofencing data — the general location of the person completing the survey — that shows where interest in the downtown is coming from, said Mary Helmer, president and state coordinator of Main Street Alabama.
This an update of a survey done of downtown Decatur in 2015.
The 2015 survey showed the downtown area was particularly strong in florists, grocery stores and used merchandise stores. At the time, it showed 100% of respondents thought downtown Decatur’s top retail need was a beer, wine and liquor store. Other top needs, according to the 2015 survey, were shoe retailers and a book and music store.
The survey showed people wanted shops selling coffee, deli foods, sweets, ice cream, clothing and clothing accessories, and they were not looking for more full-menu, sit-down restaurants.
This year's survey will seek similar public input.
“This survey will show what people are thinking and drill down into areas of preference,” said Helmer, whose nonprofit helps Alabama cities promote and build their downtown areas through economic development.
“It can be used to determine opportunities for existing businesses. They may look at the data and decide they want to add a service or item to what they offer or maybe they might want to market a little differently,” she said.
Data obtained from the survey will be part of a study that includes:
• A market snapshot with demographics and current market status along with future projections.
• Top prospects survey results with a detailed summary and at-a-glance versions of the community survey.
• A next steps action plan with customized recommendations for downtown Decatur.
Downtown Decatur is generally considered to be bordered by the Tennessee River on the north, Delano Park on the southeast, Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on the southwest and Old Town on the west, Thomas said.
Thomas said downtown Decatur is attracting a lot of attention from developers because of its recent growth and the survey will provide data that helps these developers make decisions.
“There are opportunities everywhere, but downtown Decatur is experiencing growing pains,” Thomas said. “There aren’t a lot of vacancies, so we’ll have to see some things repurposed.”
DDRA expects to have the completed market study in October.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/decatur-al.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.