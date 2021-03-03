A suspect was in custody following a shooting Wednesday night in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur police said they responded to a shooting call on West Moulton Street at about 8:26 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive treatment, police said.
Police said they have arrested a suspect but did not release any additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.