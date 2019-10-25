A suspect in the Thursday slaying of a 16-year-old female Austin High student in Southwest Decatur has been arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Decatur police said Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, of Decatur, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. CDT today in Knoxville on a murder charge. Decatur police are in the process of seeking extradition of Matias.
Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Tania Rico.
Police did not say what caused the death but did say in a release this morning that “a firearm was not used in the commission of this crime.”
Counselors will be on site at Decatur High School, Austin High School,and the school system's Excel Center, according to Decatur police.
The homicide is still believed to be an isolated incident, police said.
Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent school safety and student services, said Matias and Rico, were acquaintances, but he didn’t know if they were “boyfriend and girlfriend.”
They were both students at the EXCEL Center during the 2018-19 academic year, and Matias attended Austin High last year.
He said Matias did not graduate from Austin and was listed as a “non-returner.”
Satterfield said the school system was notified Thursday that a Decatur City Schools student was involved in the incident, and this is when school leaders assembled counseling teams for both high schools and the EXCEL Center.
He said counseling teams were at both high schools because the EXCEL Center serves students from Austin and Decatur and Rico’s “friend group was from both high schools.”
Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam is investigating the slaying, and police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact him at 256-341-4617.
Police said they responded to a disturbance call at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blue Bird Lane and, upon arrival, determined it was a homicide.
The slaying occurred at a first-floor apartment in a four-apartment building at the corner of Blue Bird Lane and Central Parkway, at Bluebird Apartments.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim's body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Bluebird Apartments is just south of another apartment unit where a December shooting resulted in the death of a Hartselle man.
Police said Anthony Lewis, 35, died a day after being shot in an area near Parkway Place Apartments, 2115 Central Parkway S.W.
Lewis was found in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Lincoln MKX on the afternoon of Dec. 21 at Central Parkway Southwest and Beltline Road, and police have said they believe Lewis drove there from the Parkway Place area.
Lewis was in hemorrhagic shock due to blood loss from the wound when he was found, Chunn has said.
Lashawn Kentrell Caudle, 37, of 201 Blue Bird Lane S.W., Apt. 4, was charged with capital murder in Lewis' death. He has been held in Morgan County Jail without bail since turning himself in to Decatur police Dec. 27. He was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in September.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott on Wednesday issued an arraignment order noting that Caudle had pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. His trial has not been scheduled.
There was no indication Thursday the two shootings were related.
