A Madison County man faces an attempted murder charge after being accused of backing a pickup truck into a Decatur police officer’s motorcycle, injuring the lawman and fleeing Monday.
Gary Bruce Locke, 45, of Toney, was taken into custody in Athens after a multi-agency pursuit that followed the accident, Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said. Locke was taken to Morgan County Jail and held on $100,000 bail.
Traffic officer Robbie Willis was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, including to his nose, but is expected to make a full recovery, Long said.
Willis made a traffic stop on an older-model Ford F-150 around 2 p.m. at Newcomb Street and Alabama 20/Wilson Street Northwest for failure to yield and speeding, Long said.
After stopping, Locke, put the F-150 into reverse, hit Willis' motorcycle and fled in the pickup, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.