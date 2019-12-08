While hockey and figure skating supporters fight to save their ice, a Decatur woman wants a pool to be included as part of the proposed conversion of the Point Mallard Ice Complex into a sports and events center.
Suzanne Johnson, whose granddaughter swims on the Decatur swim team, said the city would benefit greatly from another indoor pool that would allow Decatur to host large swim meets like the one she recently attended in Huntsville.
Johnson said she doesn’t know how much her idea would cost, but said, “They have pools in which you can put a floor on top of them and then uncover them for swimming.”
In October, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake proposed eliminating the ice rink and converting the building into a sports and event center. He made the proposal after major problems were found with the ice rink in June during routine maintenance that could cost as much as $4 million to repair.
Lake contends the conversion could turn the building into a moneymaker after years of losing money as an ice complex.
Lake said he hadn’t thought about adding a pool but said it’s something to consider. Cost would be the major issue. The city's current indoor pool is at the Aquadome Recreation Center. It is used by the swim team and is open to the public for lap swimming, exercise classes, lessons and recreational swimming.
The Decatur City Council scheduled a public hearing on the future of the Point Mallard Ice Complex for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Ana Khouanerasa, whose daughter is on the swim team, moved to Decatur six years ago from Chattanooga, where, she said, competition swimming is a popular sport.
“It would be great for Decatur because these meets draw a lot of people,” Khouanerasa said. “We would be able to hold swim meets like they do in Cullman, Arab and Huntsville.”
Johnson said Cullman has benefited a lot from its Wellness and Aquatics Center, which it built in 2008 for $14 million. The center features indoor and outdoor competition pools, weight rooms and fitness areas, a rubberized walking track and an outdoor water park.
Diane Evans, aquatics director and former swim coach at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatics Center, said the facility “felt like a risk when they built it, but now it’s one of the best things we have.”
Evans said the swim team is able to train and compete throughout the year and host big meets that draw visitors in to the city.
Daniel Frith, an active proponent, player and coach of hockey in Decatur, said Friday that he had not heard about replacing the ice rink with a pool.
“If they’re going to do that, maybe we can replace the pool at the Aquadome with an ice rink,” Frith quipped.
Frith said he doesn’t think the ice complex building’s ceiling is high enough for a swimming pool with diving boards.
Johnson suggested the floor could lowered to create the space needed for diving.
The city has three pools — the Aquadome, Carrie Matthews Recreation Center and one at the J. Gilmer Blackburn Aquatic Center at Point Mallard — that are used for competition or swim practice.
Carrie Matthews, the team’s practice site during the summer, isn’t big enough for a competition. The city doesn’t allow the swim team to use the Olympic-sized pool at the aquatics center.
All of the city’s pools are close to 50 years old.
“We need to do an assessment of all of our pools because they’re beginning to show their age,” said Lake, who also has said plans for a new wave pool are needed.
A recent estimate said as many as 180 adults and children participate in ice rink activities like hockey, figure skating and curling at the ice complex. The local swim team has about 70 swimmers, but Johnson said she believes that number would grow with another facility.
Johnson said a better facility would allow Decatur to host big meets that bring visitors from all over north Alabama.
“And many of those visitors might go swimming at Point Mallard (aquatics center) after the meet,” Johnson said.
Built in 1968, the Aquadome was one of the first indoor pools in the state. Johnson said the pool is aging and isn't big enough to host large indoor swim meets.
However, Decatur swim team coach Dawn McAfee said she is happy with the Aquadome and she’s “not interested” in an indoor pool at Point Mallard's ice rink. Johnson and McAfee disagree about whether there's enough room at the Aquadome pool for fans to cheer on the swimmers.
At 25 yards, the Aquadome pool meets minimum length standards, but Khouanerasa said she would like to have a pool that’s at least 50 yards long, which is the length of the better competitive pools.
The main problem for those in attendance at the Aquadome, with its window-pane dome, is it becomes like a sauna in the summer with afternoon temperatures often rising above 100 degrees.
“The Aquadome is one of the better pools around,” McAfee said. “All we need is an air conditioner. And, we need more parking for regional swim meets.”
A possible issue for the Aquadome Recreation Center and its outdoor facilities is they were built on what used to be a city landfill. 3M Decatur is currently testing the property for chemicals that could get into the groundwater and pose potential health problems. City Council President Paige Bibbee has said this could lead to demolition of the facilities so the property can be properly capped.
