The Decatur City Council has approved packages of employee raises twice in 16 weeks, and Councilman Hunter Pepper said he's frustrated by that "piecemeal" approach.
After giving all city employees a historic 6% raise in September, the council voted unanimously in a short called meeting Monday to make $798,000 in raises in “targeted positions.” Councilman Billy Jackson was absent.
“Any time you can get a meeting done in less than five minutes and it was a 4-0 vote, I’d say it was a success,” Councilman Kyle Pike said. “I think everyone supported addressing the pay in the positions that we’re having trouble filling.”
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said a 2.5% increase in the new raise package focuses on targeted positions that include police officers, city planners, truck drivers, equipment operators and other entry level jobs that the city is struggling to fill and “pay is the primary deterrent.”
The approved plan takes effect immediately. Any pay compression the target raises would create is addressed by increasing the pay of supervisors and employees with more experience so that it's higher than the new hires will make with the increases, Sandlin said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the approved plan “is all about recruiting and places where we have vacancies.” For example, he said the Police Department has had between 16 and 30 vacancies since he took office in 2020.
“I asked (Police) Chief (Todd) Pinion what he could do with a full staff,” Ladner said. “It was amazing how much more he said they could do.”
Pepper said he is frustrated because the council voted 3-2 in September to reject Sandlin’s initial proposal of a $1 million plan that would have addressed all of the city employees’ pay issues and made all Decatur city employees’ pay within at least 5% of what other similar employees make in north Alabama cities. The $1 million in raises would have been in addition to the $2 million council added to the yearly city budget with the 6% raises.
Pepper said his goal was to get the Police and Fire departments and all city employees more money.
“This little 2.5% is wonderful and all, but what I don’t understand is why can’t we just fix the set pay,” Pepper said. “We just do these little bitty increments and continue to play with their pay. Let’s take a certain amount of money, fix the pay and call it quits.
“We had a chance to do that in the fall, but we had some council members who had (missed) a good opportunity to solve the problems. I was highly discouraged by the decision three council members made that day.”
By not making all the needed pay adjustments, Pepper said the city is not going to be able to recruit and retain some employees in the future.
Ladner said there’s never a one-size-fits all solution and they will always be working on city employee pay while they’re in office. This City Council term does not end until 2025.
“I guess (Pepper) wants it to be easy but this job is never easy, especially when we’re dealing with employee pay and using taxpayer dollars,” Ladner said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters voted with Pepper for the initial $1 million proposal in September and again on Monday.
“As proactive as I would like to be, something I’ve learned is that when it comes to employee pay and comparisons with other government entities, we aren’t always proactive and sometimes we have to be reactive,” McMasters said.
McMasters said the council was, however, proactive in September with the 6% raise that was the largest in city history. He pointed out that city employees who aren’t topped out also receive a 2.5% merit raise on their work anniversary “so really they’re getting an 8.5% raise this year (fiscal 2023).”
Pike, who voted against Sandlin’s first proposal, said he likes this proposal better because “it’s a completely targeted approach on positions we’re having trouble filling, whether it’s recruitment or retention. We’re seeing the gaps and the continued vacancies, specifically in the PD and those other positions.”
Deputy Chief Nathan Springer said at the Personnel Board’s December meeting that Sandlin’s proposal does not include raises for Decatur Fire & Rescue. He said his department is the lowest paid among those in larger cities in north Alabama.
Ladner said he and Pike met with Fire Chief Tracy Thornton and the chief agreed to develop a plan to increase his department’s pay.
Thornton said they discussed an incentive-based plan but he believes any plan needs to include base pay increases. He said he hopes to present a plan to the council in the coming weeks.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.