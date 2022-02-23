West Decatur Elementary fifth grade teacher Audrey White Johnson found her calling by watching her parents.
Louis and Mollie White taught at the old Courtland High, where they worked to help students succeed and got involved in the community. Not only did Johnson follow them into education, so did her brothers, Kelvis White and Laron White. Both of her sisters-in-law are educators, as well.
"I loved teaching and was very passionate about it," said Mollie, who taught from 1975 to 2008. "I guess it rubbed off on (my children)."
Mollie had the opportunity to watch Johnson teach when she was just starting out as a substitute teacher at Courtland Elementary. She said that by watching Johnson teach, she recognized some qualities the two had in common.
"I wanted children to be productive when they grew up, so not only did I teach them how things worked, I taught them why they work as well," Mollie said. "I always wanted people to realize how important education is to children."
Johnson has the same passion for education. Her concern about the teacher shortage in the state and nation led her to become a mentor in the Alabama Teacher Mentor Program.
“I tell my (mentee) all the time that you can’t just drop the ball in this league,” Johnson said. “Someone has to do it. Someone taught me when I was young, so that’s why I teach others.”
Johnson has found teaching rewarding. She said she is always thrilled to see students succeed academically and in the workforce.
“One of my former students was a nurse in the intensive care unit when my grandfather was in the hospital about four years ago,” Johnson said.
Many times when she sees former students out in public, they'll approach her and even embrace her.
“They’ll say things like, ‘Thank you, I really appreciate everything you did for me,’” Johnson said. “That’s a very positive thing and very rewarding to me.”
Johnson teaches 18 students this year, and 15 of those students are English Language Learners.
“Fifteen of my students speak Spanish as their first language, but they are progressing well in becoming bilingual,” Johnson said. “A lot of them are testing out of the EL program because they can now speak two languages fluently.”
West Decatur Elementary became a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence last year because of its academic growth, according to Blue Ribbon Schools CEO Judy Fields. Johnson said she has personally seen growth in her classrooms over the past few years.
“It’s not a (massive) growth, but they are moving forward and going up the ladder,” Johnson said.
Fifth grade teacher Shannon Posey’s classroom is next door to Johnson's and said they constantly work together to give their students the best education possible.
“She’s very dedicated and passionate about her work,” Posey said of Johnson. “She and I have taught together for 12 years. When she moved to third grade for a few years, I was kind of lost for a little bit without her.”
Johnson credits her faith in God for inspiring her to teach for 28 years and for keeping her involved with the community.
"I thank God for giving me wisdom to teach my students and protecting me and keeping me healthy during the pandemic to be able to do my job," Johnson said.
Johnson is a member of North Courtland Primitive Baptist Church in North Courtland.
Family lessons
Laron, the middle child of Mollie and Louis, has been teaching and coaching for 25 years and said his parents helped people succeed not only in the classroom, but outside it as well.
"They taught us to work hard, to have more expectations for yourself, and to have more self-respect," said Laron, the head football coach at Sparkman High in Harvest who played at Alabama and has also coached at Decatur and Tanner high schools.
As the oldest child, Johnson was the first to enter the educational field.
"I've always wanted to get into education," Laron said. "I would ask (Johnson) questions. She got her start a few years before I did. I watched the work that she put in and it definitely prepared me for the work I was getting ready for."
Younger brother Kelvis has been teaching and coaching for 21 years after also playing football at Alabama. He is now head coach at Bob Jones High in Madison. He said whenever their family gets together, education is always a big topic at the dinner table.
"We talk about kids and how things have changed and what we can do to make things better," Kelvis White said. "We have a big family of educators; my wife (Chriscanita) is a middle school counselor and my brother's wife (Kathy) is an elementary school teacher." Chriscanita is at Ronald McNair Junior in Huntsville, and Kathy is also at West Decatur.
Kelvis said helping improve the community was the main influence that got Louis and Mollie's children into the educational field.
"Our parents just dedicated their lives to the community, and for me, that's something that I always wanted to do," Kelvis said. "Audrey is the same way. She is one of the true examples of people who get into education for the right reasons."
Their father, Louis, said it is of vital importance for an educator to be in touch with their communities.
"You want to encourage your own (students), but you want to encourage others as well," Louis White said. "It's very important to be involved with the community."
Louis, who played football at Alcorn State, began teaching and coaching at Courtland High in 1975 and retired in 2007. During that time, he won four state 1A championships as head coach of Courtland's football team and five state championships coaching the Courtland track team.
These accolades put him in both the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
Concerning his daughter, Louis said that Audrey gets her love of teaching from her mother.
"She's a lot like her," Louis said. "Just being around (her mom) and seeing how well she loved it."
Facing challenges
Johnson has witnessed the evolution of technology in the classrooms and said that while it has helped in some ways, she is afraid it is slowing growth in students’ motor skills.
“Kids nowadays are not going outside to play. They’re staying in and getting on their computer,” Johnson said. “We’ve been so busy trying to get things done, we’re losing that relationship.”
Johnson said that while the ongoing pandemic has brought challenges, students still need education and no excuses should be made because of COVID-prevention measures.
“Anything we do, we can’t leave (students) hanging,” Johnson said. “We have to keep pushing on.”
Johnson said all of her students logged in daily on Google Meet to receive their instructions for the day when the pandemic forced schools to use remote learning.
“They actually asked if they could stay on and do more math problems,” Johnson said.
