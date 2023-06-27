Recently graduated Decatur High School football players reflected on their relationship with star teammate Josh ‘J.T.’ Turner and the series of events leading up to his fatal gunshot injury at Wilson Morgan Park on Thursday.
Police responded to the shooting at the park, 300 Beltline Road Southwest, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police said a male and female juvenile each suffered an accidental gunshot wound, and that the male was flown to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The female was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to an obituary listed by Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur, 17-year-old Turner died the next day at the hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Mylon Miller, a former offensive linebacker and teammate of Turner's, said he was at Wilson Morgan Park when the shots were fired inside a vehicle.
“Me and my friends were just hanging out, and I believe he had just bought a gun,” Miller said. “He just had it out, showing people — then an accidental discharge. The first round hit a young girl.”
Miller said he was outside the car when the first shot went off. He said another young female, Turner’s girlfriend, was also in the car.
Miller said he was getting ready to call the police for help when he turned back toward the vehicle.
“Then I remember just watching,” he said. “I turned around and his girlfriend was just yelling at him, like: ‘This is why I told you you don’t need it out.’”
Miller said the girlfriend tried to take the gun away from Turner.
“He kind of just did a swinging motion and moved his head down and just accidentally shot himself in the head,” Miller said. “She was just trying to get it out of his hand, because she was nervous over what just happened.
“I feel as if I was the closest person to him when he did what he did. I had to take a drive — I couldn’t sit there. By the time I came back, the police and ambulance were all outside.”
---
A close-knit group
Turner was instrumental in the Red Raiders' 9-3 season last year, their best record since 2016. A Decatur Daily 5A-7A All-Area selection, Turner had 78 tackles with one interception during his senior season. On offense, Turner rushed for five touchdowns on 36 carries.
One of Turner’s best friends, former wide receiver Jayden Brown, said he used to walk to school with Turner every day after Turner moved to the area from Chicago in the sixth grade.
“We all loved him,” Brown said. “I don’t think he had one person that didn’t like him.”
Turner’s former teammates have been trying to keep their mind off the tragedy.
“Ever since it happened, we’ve just been trying to hang out with each other a lot more and stay busy so we don’t think about it as much,” Brown said. “We’ve stayed at each other’s houses to make sure none of us are by ourselves.”
By all accounts, Turner was a quiet young man until people got to know him.
“Getting a compliment or something from JT — because he was such a good athlete and good player and he didn’t talk much — was always a big deal to me,” said former inside linebacker Paxtin Dupper, Turner's teammate. “He was someone I looked up to.”
Dupper said the female shooting victim was released from the hospital with minor injuries.
Jere Adcock, recently retired, was the Decatur High football coach when Turner played.
“He didn’t have a lot of empty words,” Adcock said. “When he did something or said something, he had a purpose in it.”
Brown added, “If you got a conversation out of him, that was a lot.”
Adcock said he watched Turner grow as both a football player and as an individual.
“This senior class of football players was extremely close, and that permeated through the entire football program to the younger kids,” Adcock said. “This group of kids right now are extremely grief-stricken.
“As close as they are to each other, it’s brought them even closer. It’s a shame that something like this has done that, but it proves the feelings they have for each other are truly sincere and heartfelt.”
Teammates and school staff said Turner had a great smile.
“He didn’t smile that much, but when he did it would light up the room,” Miller said.
“When he walked through the fieldhouse, he would smile,” Adcock said. “And when it was time to go to work, he put on his work face — his smile went away. When he came off the field, it came back.”
Decatur High School principal Leslie Russell knew him well.
“He had that tough side to him, but he was nothing but a softie at heart,” she said.
Russell said Turner had signed a football scholarship with Bethel University, in McKenzie, Tennessee, for the upcoming season, and she had been looking forward to watching him play.
“He loved Decatur High School,” Russell said. “He was a friend to all and he was loved by everyone here.”
Russell said Turner also ran track for Decatur High and that he was a good student in the classroom.
“He understood that to go to the next level he had to work hard in the classroom, too,” she said.
Russell said many students went to Huntsville Hospital the night of the incident and stayed the night.
An evening prayer service was held last week at the high school football stadium, according to Russell.
“It was originally for the football team, but a lot more than that showed up,” she said. “His family brought and released purple balloons.”
Purple and white are the school colors of Bethel University, she explained.
Another gathering is planned for the school community “very soon,” Russell said. “The students need this time to try to process this as we all do.”
Russell added tearfully: “We just never know if we have tomorrow.”
“He knew we all loved him,” Brown said. “We were all like his brothers.”
