Teams entered in Saturday's Dragon Boat Festival races say the Decatur event builds camaraderie for participating businesses and supports the community by raising about $90,000 for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation.
About 44 teams are expected to participate in the event at Point Mallard as it returns for the first time since 2019 after being canceled in 2020 and '21 because of pandemic precautions.
Toray Composite Materials has participated in the eight previous races, but this will be the first year its sister company, Toray Fluorofibers America (TFA) in Decatur, will be competing with a boat. Gay Lee Quinn, senior accounting manager at TFA, will be the captain.
“It’s a great community involvement, number one. Number two, the charity is right here locally,” Quinn said. “Each year there’s been a need, and I think the Dragon Boat Race tends to be able to help fulfill it.”
Quinn said it is a good team-building exercise for TFA employees.
“I believe it gets your employees out there on a day that they’re not working, and everybody’s got one goal as far as trying to win, hopefully. It makes it fun and it’s a wonderful environment,” Quinn said.
Teams race in a 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boat with a drummer, 20 paddlers and a guide/steerer provided by Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing, the company supplying equipment for the event. The drummer directs the paddlers’ synchronized strokes. It is a 200-meter race that takes most teams about one minute to complete.
Each team’s entry fee is $1,500. Larry Payne, the foundation's development director, said they hope to raise around $90,000. More than $1 million has been raised for the foundation in the past eight races.
Funds from this year will go toward purchasing a second daVinci Robotic Surgical System for the hospital.
“It does more complex surgical procedures and it’s a lot more accurate than the traditional style. Plus, the recovery and healing time is a lot quicker,” Payne said.
Previous Dragon Boat Festivals brought an estimated 7,000 spectators and participants to the Point Mallard water park's beach area. Payne does not expect that high of attendance with 44 teams this year, but he still believes there will be several thousand people at the park as part of the event.
“The community’s embraced this since the first year we had it, even before the pandemic. We’re considered one of the largest dragon boat race events in the Southeast,” Payne said.
Candie Watson, logistics specialist at Bunge Oils in Decatur, has been the drummer and captain of Bunge’s team all eight years of the races. She said there are a few reasons why Bunge became involved with the races.
“Helping out the hospital is one reason we get involved, and helping out the community and (participating benefits) employees’ morale throughout the plant,” Watson said.
Watson said it is a team-building event for the employees because the team must work together to move the boat swiftly down the river.
Some of the people on Bunge’s team have been on the team since the first race, Watson said. She said their team has at least won a medal each year and that medals are given to first through third place.
Watson said the race is popular among the employees. “I don’t know if it’s just the thrill and excitement of the boat race itself, but it’s one of the most talked-about events that the plant participates in.”
The opening ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the races starting at 9 a.m. If there are no weather delays, the festival should conclude by 4 p.m.
