An Old Decatur resident has been served with a summons as a long-running conflict with the city over a retaining wall he built moves from City Council chambers to the courtroom.
Tony Bolan, court programs supervisor in Municipal Court, said Thursday that the court issued the summons July 19 and it was served a day later on David Kennedy, of 411 Walnut St. N.E. Caroline Swope, city historic district program coordinator, filed the complaint on behalf of the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
“The summons was issued under the charge of violating the approval of an alteration, demolition or new construction in the Historic District,” Bolan said.
Bolan said Kennedy’s first court date will be a settlement docket in which he will have the opportunity to meet with the city prosecutor, who may or may not offer a settlement.
If they don’t reach a settlement, Bolan said a trial date before Municipal Court Judge Ta’Kisha Gholston will be set.
The conflict between Kennedy, who could not be reached for comment, and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission has been ongoing for more than a year.
Walnut Street Southeast is in the Old Decatur Historic District, one of the two oldest subdivisions in the city. With most of its Northeast Decatur homes built in the late 1800s or early 1900s, the neighborhood is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. An Old Decatur sign refers to the 411 Walnut St. property as the "Cartwright home" and says the house was built in 1900.
Residents of the district can do any renovations they want in the interior of their homes, but exterior changes require permission from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), a seven-member board appointed by the City Council.
The city HPC issued a certificate of appropriateness in June 2021 for Kennedy to build a retaining wall around his front yard after a tree in his yard fell and damaged his previous 12-inch-high cement retaining wall.
However, Kennedy’s new brick wall is 15 inches tall in most places but about 50 inches high on the east end of his front yard.
Assistant City Attorney Ruth Priest said in an appeals hearing with the City Council last month that Kennedy went beyond what the HPC approved in the certificate of appropriateness.
Priest said Kennedy repeatedly ignored stop-work orders from the city. He went before the commission four times and the City Council twice. The council suggested during Kennedy's February hearing that he and the commission find a compromise.
Priest also argued that Kennedy “knew what he’s getting into and he knows the rules” of living in a historic district. He now owns three homes in the Historic District, including a May 17 purchase of a Cherry Street Northeast home, and he’s lived in the district since 1990.
“He failed to follow the guidelines, jeopardizing the other homeowners’ investments in their properties,” Priest said in the June 4 hearing. “They could potentially lose a historic designation, which would cause a loss in property values.”
Kennedy argued in the council hearing that the enforcement of the historic district standards have been inconsistent. He pointed out that 78 of the 255 homes in Old Decatur have brick retaining walls. A home across the street from him on Walnut has a similar brick wall.
The council voted 3-1 in the hearing to uphold the Historic Preservation Commission decision.
Kennedy then had 15 days to appeal to Morgan County Circuit Court, but City Attorney Herman Marks said Kennedy missed this deadline, leading the city to take the case to Municipal Court.
If Kennedy is found guilty in Municipal Court, Bolan said the Municipal Court judge would decide whether Kennedy would just be ordered to demolish the wall or if a fine is also in order.
Kennedy or the city could appeal a Municipal Court decision to Morgan County Circuit Court.
Kennedy's home at 411 Walnut St. is 2,031 square feet and the property has an appraised value for tax purposes of $174,300, according to county records. He and his wife bought the property in 2018.
