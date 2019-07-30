Decatur police are searching for one robbery suspect after apprehending another believed involved in a Friday robbery in Southwest Decatur.
Police charged Matthew Khamil Gilford, 17, with first-degree robbery. No address was given for Gilford.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Eighth Street Southwest about 11:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a robbery.
The police report said the victim told officers he had been robbed by two males, one of whom had a gun. Officers were unable to locate the suspects but were called back to the area the following day and apprehended Gilford. Police said Gilford was charged as an adult because of the nature of the crime.
He was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000.
