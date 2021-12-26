The nonprofit Tennessee Valley Training Center provides multiple pre-employment services, but its focus is on safety.
“At the end of the day, I don’t want to see people get hurt," said Executive Director Jeff Marksberry. "I want people to go home to their family and if we can do something here to give them information or training or a tool that’ll help them do that, then I’m all about that. Help them stay safe.”
In operation since 2000, TVTC conducts safety training, respirator fitness tests, drug and alcohol screening, and background checks for manufacturing plants, but it also provides training for people hoping to enter the workforce.
Missy Cottingham, Decatur branch manager, said people come to TVTC to do their training before going to the plants. Usually training only takes one day, according to Cottingham, but they may need additional training or recertification and come to TVTC two or three times a year.
“I want people to be safety-prepared when they’re entering the plants,” Cottingham said.
TVTC’s mission is to enhance and facilitate workforce skills through safety, health, environmental and workforce development training.
The training is designed to be helpful at multiple workplaces, Marksberry said.
“Our training stays with the person, so no matter who you work for, it saves money because the training you get with us, background and drug screen, transfer,” he said. “So, if this person works for 10 companies this year, and they’ve done training with Company A, then all these other companies won’t have to pay for that, it just transfers right through for them.”
TVTC is part of an association of nonprofit centers called the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils. Any of the courses taken at TVTC can not only be transferred to each local plant, but also across the United States, Marksberry said.
Some of the training offered is in fire safety; first aid, including CPR and use of defibrillators; powered industrial trucks; operation of aerial platform lifts; and control of hazardous energy.
Although TVTC is a nonprofit, it covers costs by charging for training. Typically, however, the companies that send their workers for training pay for the services, Marksberry said.
Cost for training at the center located on Safety Way off Woodall Road Southwest in Decatur is anywhere from $30 for the fire safety training to $200 for National Fire Protection Association electrical training or a workshop designed to protect workers from falls.
Sometimes when someone is looking for a job, Cottingham said, TVTC will provide the individual with a scholarship which will pay for their training.
“The contractors like to hire them if they’ve had the training,” she said. “We see so many people here that do struggle to get a job … . We try to help the people.”
Marksberry said there was a woman who saw that a company was hiring forklift drivers for $15 an hour. She came to TVTC with money in a jar to pay for the training and get a job. She was given a scholarship and able to do her training free of charge.
“She came back in here a couple days later. She got the job, and she was tickled,” Marksberry said.
According to Cottingham, TVTC gives out an average of 60 scholarships a year.
“I don’t know that we’ve told anybody no yet that we’ve had come through,” Marksberry said.
Sometimes, Marksberry said, TVTC will have someone come through whose employer has paid for their class a couple of times, but they have been unable to pass the test.
“We’ve actually taken those people before and let them come back for free so they can get through the courses,” he said.
TVTC also provides non-reader assistance because some plants will accept individuals who are illiterate, Cottingham said. She said they are often embarrassed, so they are taken into another room to be helped with their training.
On behalf of the United Way, TVTC trained people at the Salvation Army to safely use forklifts for no charge. Also free of charge, Marksberry said, TVTC does background checks for Meals on Wheels volunteers.
“Whatever (United Way) needs is what happens. There’s a standing rule here, if they call us, we just do it for them at no charge so we can give back,” Marksberry said. Through the United Way, TVTC also trains volunteers and employees of Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross, Marksberry said.
According to Cottingham, TVTC also goes to local high schools and offers basic safety training to the seniors.
“That kind of gives them a little bit of knowledge about the workforce,” she said.
