Decatur’s Planning Department is almost back to being fully staffed after a series of retirements and resignations kept the small group short-staffed for almost three years.
While they’re waiting on new Director of Development Dane Shaw to start June 14, the four-member Planning Department introduced themselves at the Planning Commission’s monthly meeting this week. Shaw will oversee Planning and three other departments.
Also during the meeting, the Planning Commission approved two final plats and a preliminary plat for the new subdivisions planned for Southeast Decatur off Old River Road.
On Monday, new City Planner Lee Terry moved over from the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization where he worked the last eight years as a transportation planner.
Terry and new Administrative Assistant Michelle Stinnett join Planner 2 Jimmy Hilley, who has been with the city two months, and Matthew Marques, a Planner 1 who is the senior member of the department at just over a year with the city.
Most of the Planning Commission returned to participate in person Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Some were meeting the newcomers for the first time.
Terry said he has worked closely with the Planning Department through the years on a number of projects, including serving on the Planning Commission’s technical review committee. He was also involved in the creation of the One Decatur comprehensive plan.
The 33-year-old Terry is a graduate of the University of North Alabama and East Lawrence High School.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he’s happy to finally have a nearly full department. He said the city had trouble finding experienced planners during their search to fill the openings. Three longtime employees retired. One of the hires didn’t stick with the job after just a short period.
“We just haven’t been receiving the qualified applicants,” Bowling said. “I don’t know if people aren’t going to school for this degree or it’s not being offered.”
Bowling said there have been some operational difficulties in the department, but said Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence and Wally Terry, who retired last year as director of development, helped it stay functional. They also helped with job searches.
“I don’t want to take away from the effort to keep the department afloat, but maybe there was some confusion at times,” Bowling said.
Lawrence said the department managed to handle the workload and keep the projects moving through the planning and zoning processes in a timely manner despite operating short-handed and during a pandemic.
“The one thing (not having a full staff) impacted was it put the zoning rewrite on the backburner,” Lawrence said.
Consultant Clarion Associates was hired in 2018 for $40,000 to lead a rewrite of the city’s zoning and land-use codes, some of which were written in the 1950s. The consultant unveiled the first half of the proposed codes in January 2020.
Lee Terry said the zoning rewrite is his No. 1 priority as he starts his new job.
“We are starting on our stakeholders' process now,” Terry said. The stakeholders are small groups of residents whose business interests are impacted by zoning.
Terry said they will then refine the zoning proposals based on the stakeholders’ input and hold general public meetings before presenting the final version to the Planning Commission and City Council for approval.
He did not know whether Clarion would want to present the first half again to remind residents of what was discussed before the pandemic began.
Terry said his other priority is “bringing the department into the 21st century” in technology by putting more of its applications and usual paperwork online.
“We need to make all of our processes more easily accessible,” Terry said. “A developer out of state has a hard time just dropping off paperwork.”
In other business, the Planning Commission approved:
• A 1.09-acre addition to Old River Manor off Old River Road in Southeast Decatur. Lawrence said Howard Morris and his family recently purchased an old home and property to add to the Old River Manor development. The addition will increase the subdivision by four homes.
• The layout plat for Evergreen Acres town house development on 28 acres off Deere Road. Lawrence said the developers were willing to add a second entrance to the development. Two subdivision entrances will be required in the new zoning and land use rewrite but they’re not required yet under current regulations, he said.
• The final plat for River Road Estate phase 1A’s re-subdivision of lots 1 through 4 on 0.52 of an acre off Old River Road, north of Upper River Road. The plat is for four town homes.
• A site plan for 2.5 acres at 2919 Fairgrounds Road S.W. for Land Services LLC. Developer Jeff Parker said he plans to build a second 8,000-square-foot storage building. He said he has room to build a number of similar storage buildings, and he’s flexible on the size a potential customer might want.
• A site plan for a new car lot on 1.1 acres at 4207 U.S. 31 South for Pugh Wright McAnally on behalf of owner Tony Stover and Marcus Jones.
