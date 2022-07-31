D220731 rezoning
Construction of the McGhee Square townhomes complex continues Friday between Vine and Walnut streets in Northeast Decatur. The property in downtown Decatur was rezoned from R-3, single-family residential, to B-5, central business district, last year. The newly proposed zoning ordinance would change the zoning to CB, central business district. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

A proposed zoning ordinance that is modernized and more user-friendly makes changes to where Decatur package stores can be located, as well as in regulation of parking spaces, unattached garages, apartments and landscaping.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

