Travis enters courthouse
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville enters the Morgan County Courthouse on Friday morning, where a preliminary hearing was held in his capital murder case. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

At least 11 shots were fired from two handguns and left two people dead in a Southwest Decatur apartment in an apparent drug transaction in November, according to testimony in the preliminary hearing of capital murder defendant Demarcus Antoine Travis in Morgan County District Court on Friday.

