At least 11 shots were fired from two handguns and left two people dead in a Southwest Decatur apartment in an apparent drug transaction in November, according to testimony in the preliminary hearing of capital murder defendant Demarcus Antoine Travis in Morgan County District Court on Friday.
After 80 minutes of testimony from Decatur Police Detective Joshua Daniell, Judge Kevin Kusta said the court had found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.
Daniell, fielding questions from Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery, testified that Travis, 40, of Huntsville, was arrested after surveillance videos, cellphone texts and information from a witness indicated the shootings occurred during a robbery attempt that coincided with a drug transaction.
Travis is accused of fatally shooting Codey Ray Schepp, 29, and Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, at Schepp’s apartment at Wheeler Estates at 134 McEntire Lane S.W. on Nov. 27.
After 911 received a call at 1:33 p.m., authorities found Schepp's body next to a couch with three gunshot wounds to his neck and one to his shoulder. In the same room, Owens was found dead with seven bullet wounds to his torso. Daniell said the autopsy report indicated Schepp had been shot from a close range. He said a silver 9mm handgun and a tan handgun were discovered near the bodies.
Travis turned himself into Morgan County Jail 19 days after the shooting, according to defense attorney John Mays. Travis remains jailed without bond.
Daniell said Schepp’s girlfriend told authorities that Schepp was dealing narcotics and that a bin with marijuana had been disturbed, and five purses, a cellphone and a suitcase were missing from the apartment after the shooting.
Daniell said the girlfriend discovered the bodies on the floor in the apartment and made the 911 call.
He said during a search of the apartment two burner phones used in drug transactions were recovered.
He said police obtained phone text records and surveillance videos during their investigation that showed Owens and Travis had collaborated to rob Schepp and tie him up with zip ties.
Daniell testified that phone records showed Owens had purchased an unknown amount of marijuana from Schepp the morning of the shooting and Owens and Travis were attempting to make a second purchase later that same day.
Daniell said phone text messages between Schepp and Owens showed Owens and another man, believed to be Travis, “had $3K and were looking to shop.” Schepp wanted to know if Owens wanted to buy “carts,” slang for drugs legal in other states but illegal in Alabama, or “straight flour,” slang for marijuana, Daniell testified.
Daniell testified security videos showed Owens driving a black Toyota Camry followed by Travis driving a white 2022 Chrysler 300 at the Cowboys gas station on Old Moulton Road, the Texaco at the corner of Old Moulton Road and Beltline Road and in portions of Northwest Decatur, including the Sterrs housing project.
Police believe Travis parked his vehicle in Northwest Decatur and rode with Owens to Wheeler Estates, where the killings occurred. A text message at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 27 from Owens told Schepp, “I’m out here.” A call was received at 12:40 p.m., phone records showed, Daniell testified.
The detective said a video showed the black Camry being parked on 12th Avenue Northwest between 1:05 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. and Travis’ white Chrysler leaving the housing project a few minutes later, about 20 minutes before a call was made to 911. Nine minutes before the call, Daniell said, a cell tower received a signal from Travis’ vehicle near Wheeler Estates.
Daniell said that about 12:25 p.m. that day, Owens visited a male friend in Northwest Decatur and asked his friend if he had any zip ties. The friend asked Owens who was in the vehicle with him. Owens said it was Travis, the witness told police. “He knew Travis and said, ‘I went to prison with him for five years,’" Daniell testified.
The witness identified Travis from a photo police showed him, Daniell said. Travis’ driver's license photo in the state database matched the image and a warrant for Travis’ arrest was obtained.
The FBI later located Travis’ white Chrysler in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, 13 miles north of Nashville, and after a week of surveillance on the vehicle, the vehicle was towed to Decatur.
Daniell said none of the neighbors at Wheeler Estates admitted to hearing any gunshots.
After the hearing, Vickery said the state has a solid case and it will be ready to prosecute when the time comes.
Mays, meanwhile, said the evidence presented Friday doesn’t place his client at the scene.
“It’s pretty clear they can't put Demarcus at the scene where this happened,” he said. “... If you get involved in illegal activity, you are going to deal with bad people and bad things happen. What happened in that apartment was a gunfight at the OK Corral. There were 11 shots fired and fired with more than one gun. That was like a Wild West saloon."
Mays said he believes it is clear that more than one person was firing shots.
If convicted of capital murder, Travis faces a sentence of either death or life without the possibility of parole.
Travis was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery in 2006, according to court records. The charge arose from his theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and cash in Limestone County on Aug. 26, 2005, according to court records.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.