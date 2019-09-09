The Decatur Daily will host the Decatur-Morgan County’s Coffee & Cards networking series Sept. 19.
This come-and-go event will be from 7:30 until 9 a.m. It will feature refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with chamber members and community leaders.
The Daily will also make a presentation about its marketing team and Reach256. The event is free, but the chamber would like for those who plan to attend to RSVP.
