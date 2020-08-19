High school band students in Decatur said they're enthusiastic about performing during the football season that begins Thursday even if marching routines have wider spacing and shows have a different time slot.
“I am really excited that we get to do a halftime performance at all, even if it is before the football games," said Baylee Followay, a senior majorette and French horn player at Austin High. "We have all worked really hard and we are just excited to show everyone the show."
Decatur High’s band will perform its show before Thursday's home game against Russellville. Austin will send a pep band contingent to play Friday at an away game in Hartselle and unveil its show Aug. 28 before a home game against Decatur.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said during a news conference this week that the bands are performing before home games instead of at halftime because moving in and out of the stands during halftime increases the possibility of COVID-19 exposure. Only smaller pep bands are traveling to away games.
Decatur High School band director Blake Ferguson said some other districts aren’t permitting their bands to perform at all, so the Decatur High band is grateful for the opportunity.
“When they offered us the opportunity to perform, we just jumped at it and said we’re happy to do it even if it’s before the game,” Ferguson said. Additionally, he said, the new performance time will make it more convenient to set up and take down the band’s equipment.
Austin High Principal Demond Garth said games are going to be a different experience this year.
"It’s not going to be the same atmosphere,” Garth said. “But the kids are still excited about performing, the athletes are still excited about playing the game.”
Band students have already adjusted to precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jamar Echols, a rising senior and drum major at Decatur High, said he doesn't mind wearing a mask and social distancing at practice.
“Even though we have to wear a mask and social distance, for lack of better words, band rehearsal is like drinking an energy drink for the first time: You don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but it feels amazing,” Echols said.
Unlike contact sports like football and basketball where maintaining social distance is impossible, the band is able to intentionally maximize the distance between students. Ferguson said the band’s drill, or placement on the field, was designed specifically to keep students 6 feet apart.
“Our placement on the field was written to reflect more than a 6-foot interval, so when we’re on the field we keep enough space that we don’t have to wear masks,” Ferguson said. “But, anytime we’re off the field, a break, or anytime where we can’t be (more) than 6 feet, we wear masks.”
Ferguson said the pep bands at away games will not put on field performances. He said between 45 and 50 students will be chosen for the pep band on a rotating basis, with freshmen, sophomores and juniors attending two to three away games each.
“My seniors will get first priority and they will be able to go to all of the games, and then after that we do a rotation of students (grades) 9 through 11,” Ferguson said.
The one aspect of the season that remains unclear is whether the bands will perform at competitions with other schools. Ferguson said the district will make a decision after Labor Day, when the first phase of the district’s reopening plan concludes.
Earlier in August, two Austin band students tested positive for COVID-19 and one student was presumed positive, resulting in 34 students and 1 staff member quarantining, according to Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield. He previously said the students and staff in quarantine would not be able to return to rehearsal and school until today.
Ferguson said the Decatur High band is continuing to take the same precautions it has been to minimize the risk of exposure.
Echols said he is prepared for the virus to spread but thinks the safety measures in place will prevent the season from needing to be canceled.
“From a sheer numbers aspect, someone will catch it. That’s just basic math, and there is no denying or sugar-coating it. Not even exclusively band, that’s the entire school,” Echols said. “I do not believe that something drastic is going to warrant band being shut down for the semester.”
Ferguson said his students have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming year, and he expects an entertaining and exciting season ahead.
“We decided that if they’re going to play football, then we’re going to do band, because our job is to support the team and also, learn a show and grow as musicians,” he said.
