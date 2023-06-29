Young actors portraying zombies and survivors came to a stop mid-scene Wednesday morning to hear feedback on their performance.
"Stop right here. Everyone stop where you are," said Director Jamar Echols. "Awesome. So, I like what you guys had, how y'all are naturally doing it right now."
It gave the performers firsthand experience of how stage acting works and was part of the teen camp at the Princess Theatre, which has been holding summer camps annually since 2019. The first two weeks of theater camps this summer were for elementary age kids, and this week is for 12- to 18-year-olds. All the camps give kids the entire experience of producing a play from start to finish.
The camp’s first year consisted of eight children. Last year, it had grown so much that the Princess had 60 elementary kids at one camp.
“We all looked like we had been hit by a truck by the end of it,” said education director Courtney Blanchette. This year, organizers decided to separate the camps to avoid that issue. They had 37 kids in the first week, around 20 the second week and 24 teens this week.
Teen campers have been working since Monday on a play called “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.” Echols, an instructor at the camp and Alabama Center for the Arts student, said this play was chosen for a reason.
“We wanted to choose something that was more … exciting than another gingerbread-fairy tale story,” he said, “There’s a natural angst to the apocalypse that I think we all just kind of want to let out.”
Camper Marley Roberts said this is her third year attending the camp. She said the first year she was enrolled, “my dad was just like you’re going to be here tomorrow. So at first, I didn’t really want to do it, but then we started getting into it and it has been really fun,” Roberts said.
“This play is also going to be really fun,” she added. “Even though there is no singing in it, you get to scream and dress up like a zombie.” Roberts will be playing a survivor who will be trying to escape zombies in some scenes of the play.
Blanchette and Echols were the instructors at the camp Wednesday. Blanchette is also a theater teacher at Decatur Middle School, so she is constantly working with young people involved with theater. “I’m never not doing theater,” she said.
She said the camp helps supplement what schools can afford to provide with the arts.
“North Alabama has a lot of great theater … but with education, there is always a funding issue,” she said. “We get to do this, and the kids that don’t normally get this opportunity can get this opportunity.”
Autumn Wheatley, a camper, said she loves the atmosphere and other kids she has worked with this week at the camp. She said she saw an ad for the camp last year and said it “seemed really friendly.” She grew up coming to the Princess often and watching musicals. After her experience attending camp last year, she decided to return.
“I did not want to leave actually,” she said. “I felt like theater was a part of me.”
A career in arts, specifically theater education, is something that Wheatley is interested in.
At each of the Princess Theatre's camps, the kids audition, get cast, rehearse and perform a show in the span of five days — starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday having additional time for their performance. The first day, the campers typically do “skill work, basic warmups ... and we read through whatever script we’re going to do,” said Blanchette. After lunch, they hold auditions and play “games.”
“We call it ‘games’ in drama or theater, but they’re really exercises. All of the games have a purpose,” she said. The skills they learn at the camp can also be translated into basic life skills that the kids can use in future job interviews, according to Blanchette.
For the remainder of the week, they mainly run scenes and work on improving their acting. At two or three points during the day, the actors undergo "workshop sessions." Some of these sessions are about space and movement, memorization, stage direction, improv, overcoming obstacles and more.
They also create their own set and costumes throughout the week. Campers draw out a set to get an "early understanding of what set rendering is," Blanchette said. In this week's play, they took pieces they already had in the theater, and campers created an image of what they felt the set should look like.
Blanchett said they get less than 24 hours of scene work after casting to put on the play. “So they really only get … three hours Tuesday, six on Wednesday, six on Thursday, and then they get Friday to really finish,” she said. “But hopefully we get done Thursday, and Friday we’re just running through it before they do a performance.”
The plays typically last about half an hour. This week’s play will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. and tickets will be $5.
“A lot of kids love it. If you are a theater kid, it’s in your blood and you’re just going to do it,” she said. Blanchette said they try to make the camp affordable to any “theater kid” who wants to attend. “We offer scholarships, and financial aid if necessary,” she said.
Blanchette shared a memory she had from the end of last week’s camp. She said after the show on Friday, one of the campers was crying happy tears, saying they were happy and did not want the camp to end. Blanchette said, “I was like that’s it. I have achieved a good life,” talking about her pride in the camp’s success.
