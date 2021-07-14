Merchants on the south end of Second Avenue downtown say a lack of entertainers and food trucks near their stores during 3rd Friday in June led to dismal foot traffic, but an organizer of the street festival said there will be more live music and dining options in that area when the event returns Friday.
Angela Clark, general manager of Sassy Owl Boutique, said she and neighboring merchants believe the block of Second Avenue between Grant Street Southeast and Gordon Drive has received less attention with each subsequent 3rd Friday despite businesses operating for extended hours to bring in customers.
“The first year they did 3rd Friday it included the whole street, and we had a phenomenal outcome from it,” she said. “As it progressed later on, it got to where it would stop at Grant Street … and our business declined.”
Second Avenue is blocked off between Lee Street Northeast and Gordon Drive Southeast from approximately 5-9 p.m. for 3rd Friday festivities.
Clark was running the boutique during 3rd Friday on June 18 and said she observed people turn around when they reached the intersection of Grant Street and Second Avenue. Though there were vintage cars parked on the street to capture visitors’ interest, they were fewer in that block than on past 3rd Fridays.
“(People) wouldn’t even come on this block,” Clark said. “I thought (3rd Friday) was for the whole street of Second Avenue and it turns out it was for Grant Street on (north). It’s like it catered in front of the restaurants.”
Sassy Owl Boutique stayed open until about 9:15 p.m. on June 18 but had to send some employees home because it was overstaffed for the low volume of customers that visited the store, Clark said.
“I don’t want to paint a grim picture,” she added. “I think people being out of town on vacations and at the lake and on the river and ballgames plays a part as well.”
Andy Thomas is part of the leadership of the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association, and he manages vendor and amenity placement for 3rd Fridays. He said extenuating circumstances prevented food and music from being set up on the south end at last month’s 3rd Friday.
“That’s always been a tough spot because there’s not a restaurant down there,” Thomas said.
This Friday, Thomas said, local musician Tim Tucker and two food trucks are confirmed to appear on the south end, and organizers are in talks with two more commercial participants to feature at the event.
Other shop owners
Additional attractions on the south end of Second Avenue will be welcomed by merchants.
Jordan Adcock, owner and founder of Sweets by Jordan, said her bakery also did not meet its anticipated sales numbers for the evening of June 18, even after staying open an hour longer than initially planned.
“The majority of the concentration of people were down near … Second Avenue and Moulton Street,” Adcock said. “Being open (June 16 and 17) 10 a.m.-5 p.m., I did more in sales those hours than I did extending my hours.”
Adcock said she had 38 transactions during the 3rd Friday timeframe on June 18 from 5-9 p.m., eclipsed by the day before when she made 42 transactions during normal operating hours. She did note that the 3rd Friday on May 21 saw the greatest average sales per hour in her bakery’s five-month history.
Like Clark, Adcock said the way attractions were arranged might have led attendees to believe the event ended at Grant Street.
“There were a couple (vintage cars) parked here, but it just looked like they were cars that parked there,” she said. “It didn’t come across that people were supposed to be (walking) here.”
In addition, Adcock said, many of the arts and crafts tents were set up north of the Grant/Gordon Drive block, with only one tent placed on the south end of Second Avenue.
“If I’m going to be walking somewhere and I see all this and then I really don’t see anything else, I’m not going to walk any farther,” she said. “I do think that getting more farther down on Second Avenue on both sides of the street would definitely benefit.”
Melinda Jones, owner of Second Read Books, said one solution to increase activity on the south end might be to have more than vendors and cars to keep attendees engaged and walking down the full length of Second Avenue.
“I love 3rd Friday; it’s a great event and brings a lot of people,” Jones said. “We just need to figure out a way to get some things down this way — maybe some family-fun activities, maybe even if we could have some kind of cornhole tournament or something like that.”
During 3rd Friday on June 18, Jones invited a local author to her store for book signings, but even with the in-store event, she estimates she only had about 40 people stop by throughout the evening — fewer than she had hoped. She met earlier in June with the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association, which manages 3rd Fridays, to request more activities on the southern block of Second Avenue.
“I did speak up and ask for some more events on this end, and they said they would work on it,” she said.
Jones said her bookstore saw successful evenings during most 3rd Fridays before the pandemic. She said the event has been a boon for stores because it can bring in out-of-towners and first-time customers.
“Since I’ve been in business, we’ve always struggled on this end to have the foot traffic and have the people down here,” she said. “We enjoy having that opportunity to meet new faces and new customers, because they’re not really repeats that keep coming all the time.”
For this Friday’s event, Adcock said, she has hired a musician to bring more customers to her shop, and she said she has also considered renting an inflatable bounce house for children for future evenings.
“You have the bars and stuff (at Moulton Street), and if we had hopscotch down here and we could bring some more kids down this way, then their parents could come down this way," she said.
Food, car placement
Adding dining options on Second Avenue's north end is more complicated. Thomas said food trucks may only be placed on the side streets of Johnston and Grant so they don't impede foot traffic on Second Avenue.
“I wish I had more room for food trucks because we have several new food trucks that are in the area,” he said. “We just put them where the police tell us to put them. I just have to make sure that they are approved by the health department and the city.”
As far as classic cars on the south end, Thomas said the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association doesn’t have control of where the vehicles park.
“The car situation is another event of its own, really, because the cars consider themselves cruise-in,” Thomas said. “There’s not one person that leads that group (and) it’s very hard to get in touch with them. We have no idea how many are actually going to show up on any given 3rd Friday.”
The 3rd Friday festivals were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Thomas said he hopes that as the event builds on its return in May, more arts and crafts vendors will register for the event to provide visitors more attractions down Second Avenue, and in turn, guide them toward storefronts on the south end.
“I’ve talked to some that have been here at past 3rd Fridays and they’re easing back into it,” he said. “I think they were all going to wait and see how it went over on the first 3rd Friday (in May). The artist market is first come, first served.”
Thomas said he understands merchants’ concerns as a previous co-owner of the Magnolia Room, an event center on Moulton Street.
“I want to see downtown thrive and be the best it can be,” he said. “We’re really trying hard to get some stuff down on that end.”
Currently, the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association meets with downtown merchants four times per year, having met last month and meeting next in September. Still, Thomas said the association could improve in its communication with businesses. Merchants like Clark agree.
“These merchants want to be included and don’t feel like they are,” Clark said. “I just think it’s fair to include the whole street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.