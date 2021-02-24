A third and final suspect in a Southwest Decatur shooting of an occupied house and two vehicles was booked into the Morgan County Jail today, according to Decatur police.
The arrests stem from a November shooting in the 1100 block of London Place Southwest. A mother and her adult son were in the house at the time the shots were fired.
Decatur resident Nicquan Nicholas Forbes, 18, was extradited from Indiana and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. He is being held on $22,500 bond.
The first suspect, arrested six days after the Nov. 4 shooting, was Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, of Decatur. He faces the same charges as Forbes, and was released after posting a $22,500 bond, according to court records.
The second person arrested was Kimani Paul Wynter, 20, of Decatur. He also faces the same charges and was released on the same bond amount.
