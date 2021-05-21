Decatur's Spirit of America Festival will return July 3-4 after being canceled a year ago for the pandemic, and it'll have a robust lineup of vendors and children's activities for the first time in five years.
“Everybody’s ready for a Fourth of July celebration,” said Shannon Wright, who is managing vendors and some activities for the weekend event. “This year will be monumental.”
Wright said she hopes to have as many as 100 vendors register, and she's preparing to handle up to 24,000 guests during the two days of the event at Point Mallard Park.
The 54th Spirit of America Festival's awards program is planned for July 3. Activities on July 4 will include entertainment culminating with the fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Arts, business and food vendors will be set up both days.
Visitors with children can anticipate a petting zoo, inflatables and pony rides among other attractions, according to Wright.
The Spirit of America Festival has been typically managed by festival chairperson Donna Whitten. This year, however, Decatur Parks and Recreation enlisted the help of Wright, owner of Cleveland, Tennessee-based company Touch the Sky Events and Promotions, to seek out vendors and attractions.
Whitten said working her full-time position as director of operations of the Decatur-Morgan Entrepreneurial Center as well as health concerns would have presented a challenge for her in managing vendor registration for this summer, so when Wright contacted her about taking over, it was a “win-win situation.”
“She had a plan that she would bring 50-60 vendors to Decatur,” Whitten said. “We’re always wanting to make it bigger and better.”
Though the registration is outsourced this year, Whitten said Spirit of America remains a nonprofit organization and that the city does not charge the festival operating costs.
“(Wright) is not be paid by anyone,” Whitten said. “She collects her vendor fees and that's how she makes money.”
Wright said the festival is seeking vendors selling handmade crafts, local businesses, direct sales vendors, and wellness vendors and is also looking to host food trucks.
“I’ve never had a show of less than 100 vendors, but of course, this is a new city and a new event for me,” she said. “I have maybe 50 (right now).”
Craft and commercial vendors will be allowed a 15-by-15-foot booth either on grass or covered and on concrete. Those selling food will be required to obtain a business license, and those offering food or an attraction are required to provide insurance.
Whitten hopes for a larger crowd than in recent years given the increase in vendors and additions to the festival schedule this summer.
“We’re hoping for the biggest and the best,” Whitten said.
The entertainment on July 4 will include Wright's children, Malia and Finley, playing piano, guitar and drums from 3-4 p.m.; north Alabama musician Zoe Welch Burdett performing from 4-5 p.m.; the performance duo Austin and Led singing from 5:30-6 p.m.; the Christian band Extreme Faith playing from 6-7:30 p.m.; and Austin and Led returning for a comedy show from 7:30-8:30 p.m. before the fireworks.
Wright said she's optimistic about a large turnout to the festival after the recent end of COVID-19 mask mandates and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's easing of pandemic guidelines.
Judy Smith, area 2 administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said people should nonetheless remain cautious participating in events with a large attendance, even if vaccinated.
“People should weigh their risks, they should weigh their vaccination status and they should weigh the amount of crowd they're going to be in,” Smith said. “If at all in doubt, they should take every precaution. Wear your mask if you're in doubt and use the public health standards we have encouraged all along.”
Those interested in registering as a vendor for the festival may sign up at touchtheskyevents.com or call 423-650-1388. Registration is open until June 17 or until the festival runs out of physical space for vendors, which Wright said she did not anticipate because of the space available for the event.
