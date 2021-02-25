One local business, Thomas Abstract Co., run by a single family was responsible for documenting land ownership in Morgan County for 117 years.
J.P. Thomas started Pioneer Abstract Co., later renamed Thomas Abstract, in 1887 “when Decatur was starting to boom,” great-granddaughter Cecilia Adams said, and it became one of the city’s oldest businesses.
His son, Rutledge Thomas, joined the business in 1920 and carried it on 72 more years.
Rutledge Thomas’ grandson, Stephen Cox, led the business for the final 13 years before selling it to another company.
“We did land titles by going back in the history of the land sales and making sure there weren’t any liens,” Cox said. “They would then create an abstract of the property and its history.”
“A History of Morgan County, Alabama,” written by John Knox, says an economic boom began in Decatur in 1886. In the fall and early winter of 1886, E.C. Gordon and his backers bought 5,600 acres in and around Decatur and 50,000 acres of mineral land in north Alabama.
Then, with $7.5 million, Gordon formed Decatur Land Improvement and Furnace Co. By December 1887, 41 industries had moved to the city, and the population grew from 1,200 to 5,000.
J.P. Thomas came from St. Louis, Missouri, in 1887 and started Pioneer Abstract Co.
“As a necessary adjunct to the lively activity in real estate, Decatur had what was perhaps the first abstract company in the state,” Knox wrote.
The business started in the Old State Bank building and did most of the abstract work for Decatur Land Improvement and Furnace Co. It also opened an office in Birmingham.
“(J.P.) Thomas was active in all phases of the town’s development,” Knox wrote.
In the earlier days, J.P Thomas had to make long rides out into the countryside, especially while the Morgan County Courthouse was in Somerville. It later moved to Decatur.
Before copying machines, they used a “certain type of ink” that could be copied by placing a damp paper over it and allowing the text to transfer.
Thomas had what became a storage problem because he “hated to throw papers away. The business had stacks of original land grants from U.S. Presidents James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren and others," Knox wrote.
“In the abstract business, you are a saver of papers,” Rutledge Thomas told Knox.
Born Nov. 9, 1901, son Rutledge Thomas was born in Birmingham to J.P. and Urania Gardien Thomas. He joined the company in 1920 and began running it in 1926. He changed the company name to Thomas Abstract Co. J.P. Thomas died in 1932.
---
New generation
Adams said she worked for her grandfather as a teenager, operating the mimeograph and putting film casts into plastic casts.
“I was never going to stay with the business because you had to type at some point and I hated typing,” said Adams, who later became a nurse.
Some of the Thomas employees in 1965 were Willie Maude Crutchfield, his daughter Muriel C. Cox, Bobbie Jean Adams and Polly G. Sheats.
Cox worked for his grandfather as a teenager, going to the abstract business as early as 1967. He made copies of abstracts and put soft drinks in the refrigerator.
“I was probably 12 or 13, and I would ride my bicycle to the office (on Cain Street) after school,” Cox said. “He paid me even though I really didn't do much.”
Retired District Court Judge David Breland served on the bench from 1983 to 2008 and knew Rutledge Thomas well.
“Rutledge was scrupulously honest,” Breland said. “He was very gregarious, and people were attracted to him.”
Rutledge Thomas was not only a successful businessman, he was also a political leader in the area. He served two terms in the Alabama House of Representatives in the late 1930s and early 1940s. He served as Morgan County tax assessor and was chairman of the Democratic Committee for 20 years.
---
City leader
His most successful stint was as a city leader. He was elected to Decatur’s first City Council and then served four terms, including two as council president. The city previously operated under a commission form of government.
Joining Rutledge Thomas on the first council were Charles Martin, Bill Dukes, DeWayne Cameron and Bill Lovin.
“That was a powerhouse group of people,” Breland said. “Rutledge really was a leader. People liked him because he had such a natural personality. He had a steel trap of a mind and he was honest. That’s what got him elected so many times.”
Starting in 1967, Decatur again experienced major economic growth, and the city built a large number of buildings that are still in use today.
These include a $2.5 million, 72,500-square-foot City Hall, three recreation centers — Aquadome, Carrie Matthews and T.C. Almon — and the city's crown jewel, Point Mallard Aquatics Park with the country’s first wave pool.
“I thought that period was one of Decatur’s golden ages,” Breland said. “We had strong leadership.”
Adams stayed with her grandfather and grandmother, Georgia Burke, for two long stints, first while her father was in the Korean War in 1950.
She stayed with them again when her husband was at National Guard camp in 1970. Adams was pregnant and then she had her daughter, Gina. Baby and mom moved in with her grandfather, the City Council president.
“He would put me and Gina in his car and ride around the wave pool to see how it was going,” Adams said.
Cox, a 1973 Decatur High graduate, attended Jacksonville State University and Calhoun Community College before going to work for the abstract company full time in 1976.
They worked together with grandfather as the chairman and Cox as president. Rutledge Thomas died in 1992 at the age of 93.
“He was matter of fact,” Cox said. “He didn’t tell jokes, and he worked hard.”
John Knox wrote an article, “Rutledge Thomas: Historian of the Land," published Aug. 15, 1965, in the Decatur Daily.
“Research is fascinating to me and, if a man doesn’t feel that way, he would not be happy in his business,” Thomas told Knox.
Cox said his grandfather rarely made mistakes even as he grew older, but Breland said Rutledge Thomas was so honest he would quickly admit it if he did.
Cox said he only saw his grandfather angry once in court while going over real estate with the probate judge.
“He (Thomas) was shaking he was so mad,” Cox said.
Rutledge Thomas also loved serving in the Rotary Club. He had perfect attendance for decades until his death. In February 1986, Thomas was recognized for 50 years of perfect attendance.
Breland said the club even once paused a meeting when Rutledge Thomas was sick and went to his house. They then adjourned there so he could keep that attendance perfect.
Cox sold Thomas Abstract in 2004 to First American Title Insurance Co., based out of Santa Ana, California.
He said technology put the abstract company out of business, making it easier for real estate attorneys to do their own land use research on the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.