The new Decatur fire chief said he is open to working with the City Council if it wants to change the type of ambulance service the city provides its citizens.
The council voted 5-0 Monday afternoon to appoint Tracy Thornton, 48, as fire chief replacing Tony Grande, who left the department in December. Fire Marshal Jason Jones, another veteran of the department, was the other finalist.
Thornton said he has been contacted by David Childers, the head of First Response ambulance service, about possible changes, and the incoming chief knows council members have expressed an interest in revising or ending the city's reliance on a single private service.
“There are multiple ways we can do it," Thornton said. "We can have an EMS partnership with a Fire Department-run service, a private service like we have now or a nonprofit service like (Huntsville’s) HEMSI is. Whatever way we decide to go, we have to ensure it is the best service for our citizens."
He said if Decatur Fire & Rescue is put in charge of the ambulance service, the city will have to buy equipment, have housing for the equipment and hire additional personnel.
“It will be a drawn-out process that will take many, many months,” he said.
Council President Paige Bibbee, who lost her bid for reelection but will remain in office through Nov. 2, said she is interested in some sort of a public-private partnership and feels Jones would be a good person to direct a newly constituted ambulance service.
“You’re going to get a premium service from our paramedics and firemen,” Bibbee said. “I know we can internally take care of it. I think a partnership can be fantastic.”
Bibbee said she would encourage the new council members to consider a public-private partnership. “Billy (Jackson, District 1 councilman) has been wanting it for some time,” she said.
Thornton, who makes $88,000 a year as a division chief, will officially become the fire chief once he negotiates a salary with the city’s human resources department. HR Director Richelle Sandlin said the pay range for fire chief is $86,328 to $131,359.
Thornton said the department is careful in its handling of medical calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a few (firemen) who actually have had COVID and some guys got exposed and were sent home for 14 days for quarantine,” he said. “We treated (members of the public) like they are infected. We had to make sure we had enough equipment to keep our guys safe and working.”
City Councilman Chuck Ard said he voted for Thornton to replace Grande because he was able to see Thornton work as the interim chief the past nine months and was impressed.
“Both were outstanding candidates,” Ard said. “The city of Decatur is very fortunate to have quality candidates. We got to see him as the acting chief and that helped him.”
Division Chief Trent Putman said he was glad the council hired an internal candidate.
“This department will continue to flourish under his direction,” he said. “It is wonderful that we had internal qualified candidates. Most of the fire chiefs in my 22 years with the department have come from outside the department.”
Thornton will be in charge of 116 staff members.
